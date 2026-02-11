New Complaint Against Yash's <i>Toxic</i> By Christian Body For 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

The National Christian Federation has lodged a formal complaint against the Kannada film Toxic, alleging that certain scenes in the movie are offensive to Christians and disrespectful to their religious beliefs.

In its complaint, the NCF claimed that the film contains scenes that hurt religious sentiments and portray Christianity in a derogatory manner.

The organisation has specifically objected to scenes involving Saint Michael the Archangel, alleging that the depiction is inappropriate and amounts to an insult to a revered religious figure.

The federation has further alleged that objectionable and obscene visuals have been shown in the presence of angels, which it says is unacceptable and deeply offensive to the Christian community.

The NCF has demanded the immediate removal of the disputed scenes, including related content posted on YouTube, and has called for corrective action by the filmmakers.

A complaint has been submitted to the Film Chamber of Commerce, as well as to the state government's Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The complaint was filed by Pradeep Kumar, president of the National Christian Federation, who has urged the film's team to remove the controversial scenes and issue a public apology to the Christian community.

The organisation has also warned that it will initiate legal action if its demands are not met and the alleged offensive content is not withdrawn.