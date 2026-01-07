Gulshan Devaiah Breaks Silence On Quitting Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Midway: "Didn't Pay Me"

Gulshan Devaiah recently opened up about quitting Yash's multi-starrer Toxic due to professional misconduct. Furthermore, he spoke about his relationship with his ex-wife, actor Kallirroi Tziafetta, four years after they separated.

What's Happening

In a conversation with SCREEN Spotlight, Gulshan Devaiah spoke about why he simply had to decline the project.

He said, "It just didn't work out for a variety of reasons, mostly scheduling. They didn't pay me and behaved very badly with my manager."

He also added how he carefully perused the contract before exiting the project.

The actor also shed light on his relationship with his ex-wife Kallirroi Tziafetta and how introspection and couples therapy helped them, "A good amount of it came from talking to a trained professional."

About Toxic

The film marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. Toxic has been in development for a long time and is being made in both Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in several Indian languages.

The film also has Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, the film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The technical team includes cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music composer Ravi Basrur, and editor Ujwal Kulkarni.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festive weekend of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

