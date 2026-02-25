Daisy Shah Calls Palash Muchhal A "Very Good Person" After His Split From Smriti Mandhana

Actor Daisy Shah has come out in support of music composer and director Palash Muchhal, months after his much-publicised split with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

Her remarks come at a time when Palash is back in the spotlight, having recently announced his new directorial venture featuring Shreyas Talpade and Daisy herself in the lead.

The project marks his first major professional announcement since his wedding with Smriti was called off in dramatic circumstances last year.

Daisy Shah Shares How She Knows Palash Muchhal

In a recent interaction with Filmygyan, Daisy opened up about her association with Palash and his family. The actor revealed that she first got to know him through his sister, singer Palak Muchhal, who had sung a track in Daisy's Bollywood debut, Jai Ho.

Speaking about her bond with the family, Daisy said, "Palash is very good as a person. In fact, I have met him a couple of times. Palak had done a song for Jai Ho, so I have known her since then, so I frequently go to parties at Palak's home for birthdays and Ganpati Pooja, and that's how I met Palash. That's how I got to know that he is a music composer and a director."

The actor further reflected on Palash's upbringing and family values. She added, "I met his family, beautiful family, they are very grounded. They very much believe in God and I think that is the good part about them. Those who believe in God are positive people."

The Controversy Around Palash And Smriti's Cancelled Wedding

Palash and Smriti were supposed to tie the knot on November 25, 2025. However, the wedding was abruptly cancelled just a day before the ceremony.

At the time, it was officially communicated to the media that the decision had been taken due to the ill health of Smriti's father.

Subsequently, reports began to circulate alleging that the wedding was called off after Palash had cheated on the cricketer. The controversy quickly snowballed, with both families facing intense media scrutiny.

Around the same time, Palash was reportedly admitted to a hospital, where the wedding celebrations were to be held, before being moved to Mumbai. Shortly afterwards, both Smriti and Palash took to social media to confirm that their wedding had indeed been cancelled.

