'Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Were Madly In Love For 6 Years,' Says Nandish Sandhu Who Was Present At Cancelled Wedding

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding, which was scheduled to take place in November 2025, was called off a day before the ceremony.

What's Happening

Actor Nandish Sandhu, who had travelled to Sangli to attend the wedding, recently spoke about the situation in an interview with Miss Malini.

Choosing not to address the allegations of infidelity against Palash, Nandish said, "It's better not to say anything on that right now. And let Palash speak from his side." He further added that, to his knowledge, no one had approached Palash to hear his version of events.

Sharing what he witnessed, Nandish said, "I'd gone for the wedding. That didn't happen. And I just got to know that it's not happening at the moment."

According to him, the reason communicated to guests and media alike was a medical emergency involving Smriti Mandhana's father.

"It's postponed because what came out in the news, the same thing was there. Conveyed to you guys. Conveyed to everybody. Smriti's dad wasn't well. He was in the hospital. And that's why everything has been postponed," he explained.

Nandish also expressed disappointment over how matters unfolded and said he became aware of the cheating allegations only through media reports.

"Later on, I got to know through the news and media that this is what has been printed and this is happening. And I feel bad about it," he said.

Reflecting on the couple's relationship, he added, "Whatever the reason might have been, the wedding didn't happen. And you know, I've seen the love. I've seen how madly they were in love for the last five, six years. They were such a cute, nice couple."

Background

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were set to marry on November 23, 2025, in Sangli, Maharashtra. However, on the wedding day, Smriti Mandhana's father, Srinivas Mandhana, was admitted to the hospital due to a health issue.

A few hours later, reports surfaced that Palash had also been rushed to the hospital for viral symptoms and acidity-related complications.

On December 7, the couple announced that their wedding had been called off. In an interview with Filmfare, Palash reflected on the emotional weight of the situation and the overwhelming public interest. He said, "I think the families have been through a very, very tough time, and I would just want to repeat that we would like to believe in positivity in this time and spread positivity as much as we can. And stay strong... yeah."

Earlier, Vidnyan Mane, who introduced himself as Smriti Mandhana's childhood friend, made serious allegations against Palash in a conversation with Hindustan Times.

He claimed, "I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he'd get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me."

Palash Muchhal has made a handful of subdued public appearances since his cancelled wedding. He was spotted at the airport. The composer also visited Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan.

On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana captains the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League 2026. The team is all set to compete with the Delhi Capitals today (February 5) for the trophy.

Also Read: After Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Called Off, Palash Muchhal Announces New Film With Shreyas Talpade