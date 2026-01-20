After Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Called Off, Palash Muchhal Announces New Film With Shreyas Talpade

Palash Muchhal appears to be moving on from his cancelled wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The filmmaker recently announced his new film starring Shreyas Talpade. Set in Mumbai, the movie will feature the actor in the role of a common man. Filming for the project is expected to commence soon. This marks Palash's first project since his wedding was called off in December 2025.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news in a post on X on Tuesday.

He wrote, "SHREYAS TALPADE TO STAR IN PALASH MUCHHAL'S NEXT FILM... #ShreyasTalpade will head the cast of director #PalashMuchhal's upcoming, as-yet-untitled film, stepping into the role of a common man. Set against the backdrop of #Mumbai, filming is expected to commence soon."

Set against the backdrop of #Mumbai, filming is expected to commence soon.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were all set to marry on November 23, 2025, in Sangli, Maharashtra. However, on the wedding day, Smriti Mandhana's father, Srinivas Mandhana, was admitted to the hospital due to a health issue. A few hours later, reports surfaced that Palash had also been rushed to the hospital for viral symptoms and acidity-related complications.

On December 7, the couple announced that their wedding had been called off. In an interview with Filmfare, Palash reflected on the emotional weight of the situation and the overwhelming public interest. He said, "I think the families have been through a very, very tough time, and I would just want to repeat that we would like to believe in positivity in this time and spread positivity as much as we can. And stay strong... yeah."

Palash Muchhal has made a handful of subdued public appearances since his wedding cancellation. He was spotted at the airport, marking his return to the public eye. The composer also paid a visit to Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan.

Smriti Mandhana, on the other hand, is currently captaining the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team in the Women's Premier League 2026.