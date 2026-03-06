Khushi Kapoor's Birthday Post for Janhvi Features Throwback Pic of Mother Sridevi

Actress Khushi Kapoor admitted that she is nothing without her elder sister, and the 'best human being', Janhvi Kapoor, as she wished her on her birthday via a heartfelt social media post.

Posting some rare photos of the sister duo, Khushi wrote on her official Instagram handle, "Happy birthday to my sister, my best friend, my advisor, my teacher and my partner in crime. Thank you for being the best human ever and helping in raising me in becoming the person that I am today. I'm nothing without you and I hope I'm stuck with you in every lifetime (red heart emoji) I love you (red heart emoji) (sic)."

The primary still in the post was of little Janhvi and Khushi dancing together, after which we come across a more recent picture of them relaxing together in the presence of their fur babies.

Next was a snap of Janhvi and Khushi twinning in matching tops as kids.

Following this, the Kapoor sisters faced the camera looking absolutely stunning in sarees.

The post further included glimpses of some of Janhvi and Khushi's fun moments, such as enjoying a pillow fight, and the 'Mili' actress planting a kiss on her baby sister's cheek as a kid.

One of the photographs in the post also featured them with their late mother and legendary actress Sridevi.

Towards the end of the album, we get a peek into what seemed to be Khushi and Janhvi's shopping spree in a foreign country.

Several other members from the film fraternity also compiled lovely birthday wishes for Janhvi on social media.

Her 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' co-star Varun Dhawan shared on his Insta Stories, "@janhvikapoor so happy to have u in my life though ur much older then me, I wish you only (hug and heart emojis) and peace and pay your taxes."

Kriti Sanon wrote, "Happy Birthday Janhvi...Wishing you a beautiful year ahead."

