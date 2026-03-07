Ahead Of <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Trailer Release, Ranveer Singh's Film Gears Up For India Advance Bookings

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theatres on March 19. The overseas advance bookings for the film opened in select international markets earlier this week. With the buzz building, the makers are now gearing up to roll out advance bookings in India as well.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to begin domestic ticket sales on March 7, following the trailer launch at 11 am. Ranveer Singh announced the trailer release in an Instagram post.

In the caption, he wrote, "Brace yourself. Trailer out tomorrow, March 7, at 11:01 AM. #DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam."

The makers of Dhurandhar 2 are also planning special paid preview shows for the evening of March 18, a day before the film's worldwide release on March 19.

National chains are launching a new, premium pricing tier called "Super Blockbuster Plus" for the highly anticipated film. This new tier is expected to be pricier than the existing "Super Blockbuster" or "Blockbuster" labels, which already charge 10–25% more than standard tickets.

The film's nearly four-hour runtime is likely a factor in this decision, as it limits the number of shows cinemas can schedule in a day, reducing capacity. Higher prices will help offset this loss. The makers are exploring ways to trim the runtime to around 3 hours and 30 minutes, but it is still expected to be on the longer side.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. The sequel continues from the cliffhanger ending of the first film and follows Hamza Ali Mazari's rise in Pakistan's Lyari Town and his pursuit of Major Iqbal.

Dhurandhar 2 was set to clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups at the box office. However, the film's postponement to June 4 has given the Ranveer starrer an undeniable advantage. The spy thriller might still face competition from Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 20.