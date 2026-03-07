Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> To Have Paid Preview Shows On March 18

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 is all set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026. Our sources tell us that the makers of Dhurandhar 2 are also planning special paid preview shows for the evening of March 18, a day before the film's worldwide release on March 19.

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer

The makers unveiled the action-packed trailer earlier today, with Ranveer Singh returning in revenge mode in this much-anticipated second part.

Inspired by incredible true events, the first installment introduced audiences to a high-stakes, two-part espionage saga. The story followed an Indian intelligence operative working undercover in Karachi, navigating criminal networks and political circles to dismantle a terror group threatening India's security. Dhurandhar 2 continues the narrative with Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover Indian agent now firmly embedded within Pakistan's underworld.

The trailer unfolds the story of these unknown men, highlighting a more personal conflict for the protagonist, Jaskirat Singh Rangi/Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh).

The upbeat background score once again steals the show as Ranveer Singh unleashes a never-seen-before avatar - this time even deadlier, with wrath, fury, and violence at its core.

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Reactions

Bollywood fans wasted no time reacting to the nearly three-minute glimpse of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Many cinephiles took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts, with several giving a shout-out to the upcoming film.

A user wrote, “Mass. Power. Madness. Dhurandhar 2 trailer just raised the bar. 19 March, theatres will explode.”

“Ranveer Singh returns with bigger action and revenge,” said someone.

Praising the director, a person posted, “Aditya Dhar seems to have outdone himself. This trailer is even better than the trailer for Dhurandhar 1. The Indian box office will shatter.”

A fan praised the trailer by writing, “What a mind-boggling trailer #AdityaDhar nailed it #RanveerSingh screen presence makes this trailer even more powerful. This movie will rule for decades.”

However, not everyone seemed impressed by the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. A section of users also expressed disappointment.

A person wrote, “Dhurandhar 2 trailer is not giving the vibe that was in Dhurandhar!!”

Another one added, “Trailer ne disappoint kiya bas movie na kare.” (The trailer disappointed, hopefully the movie doesn't.)

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. The sequel continues from the cliffhanger ending of the first film and follows Hamza Ali Mazari's rise in Pakistan's Lyari town and his pursuit of Major Iqbal.

ALSO READ | Ahead Of Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release, Ranveer Singh's Film Gears Up For India Advance Bookings