Janhvi Kapoor, On Her 29th Birthday, Arrives At Tirumala Barefoot, Seeks Blessings Of Lord Venkateswara

Janhvi Kapoor continues her birthday ritual of visiting Tirumala this year as well. As part of fulfilling a vow to Lord Venkateswara, she began her journey from Alipiri and arrived at Tirumala early this morning and visited the sacred shrine of Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple.

Janhvi reached Tirumala on foot last night as part of her spiritual observance.

The Alipiri footpath is a sacred pilgrim path of about 11 kilometres with more than 3,500 steps, which devotees climb as an act of faith to reach Tirumala.

Early this morning, she had a VIP break darshan of Lord Venkateswara. After the darshan, Vedic scholars blessed her with Vedic chants at the Ranganayakula Mandapam, and temple authorities presented her with sacred teertha prasadam.

As an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, Janhvi Kapoor also visits the temple quite often, on special occasions like her late mother Sridevi's birthday.

The actress has also shared in interviews that she often takes the script of her films to Tirumala before beginning new projects, believing that the blessings of Lord Venkateswara bring her strength and success.

In a viral video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen climbing the stairs, dressed in a simple white kurta with earphones tucked in her ears.

She performed prayers at Alipiri along with yesteryear actress Maheshwari.

Later, she climbed the hill on foot, accompanied by security personnel. She stayed on the hill overnight and had darshan of Lord Venkateswara this morning.

Janhvi Visited Tirumala On Her Birthday In 2024 As Well

On her 27th birthday, Janhvi Kapoor was accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and best friend Orry to Tirumala.

Janhvi was seen clad in a pretty pink saree. Orry and Shikhar were seen dressed in white veshtis (traditional South Indian wear for men).

Several videos from the temple grounds went viral, and fan pages dedicated to Janhvi Kapoor have shared them on X (formerly Twitter).

In the videos, Janhvi can be seen making her way towards the temple with Shikhar and Orry. They can be seen sharing a laugh and talking among themselves. While returning from the temple, Shikhar can be seen escorting Janhvi to her car.

For the unversed, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are often spotted at restaurants, pubs, and events.

On Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, Janhvi shared the importance of Shikhar in her life.

Janhvi Kapoor said, "I won't say that, but I will say this: he is—not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for Dad, and everyone in our family—a friend who has been there from the start. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless, dignified way, and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being."

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the Dharma Productions film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.