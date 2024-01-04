Koffee With Karan 8: Janhvi Kapoor On Shikhar Pahariya - 'I Have Not Seen Many Men Capable Of Being...'

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

A quintessential Koffee With Karan episode includes some spilling of beans and that is just what happened on the new episode of the 8th season of the talk show. Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi were the new guests and they talked about relationships, movies and more. Janhvi Kapoor talked about rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on the episode. "You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or false," Karan Johar asked Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor replied, "I won't say that but I will say this, he is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being."

During the episode, Janhvi Kapoor also spoke about why she wouldn't date actors. "You also have a philosophy which we have spoken about that you don't really want to date actors because you think it is somewhere or the other turbulent," asked Karan Johar.

Janhvi explained, "I am extremely vain. I think with this profession, you have to be obsessed with it all the time and it consumes you completely. I want someone to be obsessed with me. You need someone to be okay with you to let you have your moment. It needs to have a balance. But I find with actors is that they get very competitive and weird with each other. There's always tension when there's an actor and I can't deal with that emotion because I like to be undyingly devoted and I expect that devotion and I think when you're in the same profession it's difficult."

During the Rat Race round, when Karan Johar asked Janhvi Kapoor to "name three people on your speed-dial list." She replied, "Papa, Khushu (Khushi) and Shiku (as in Shikhar Pahariya)."