<i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> First Look: Aryan Khan's Smashing (And Crashing) Directorial Debut Has Shah Rukh Khan's <i>Mohabbatein</i> Reference

The much-awaited first look of Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood dropped today, and it's as bold, chaotic and self-aware as the title suggests.

The teaser doesn't hold back and gives a glimpse into a world that blends satire, drama and stylised masala mayhem with Aryan himself walking straight into the frame, violin in hand, ready to upend expectations.

The clip opens with Aryan walking through a romantic set-up, playing a violin. He then recites one of Shah Rukh Khan's most iconic lines from Mohabbatein: "Ek ladki thi deewani si, ek ladke pe vo marti thi, nazrein jhuka ke, sharma ke, galiyon se guzarti thi..." (There was a girl, a little crazy, who had a crush on a boy. With her eyes lowered and shy smiles, she would pass through the streets...).

Up to that point, the tone is sweet and nostalgic until Aryan cuts in, twisting the narrative unexpectedly: "Aur achanak ek truck aaya aur usse kuchal gaya." (And suddenly, a truck came and ran her over).

He adds with a smirk, "Thoda zyaada ho gaya na? Aadat daal lo kyuki mera show bhi thoda zyaada hai." (A bit too much, right? Get used to it because my show is also a bit too much).

This irreverent twist introduces the lead actors, Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, who are glimpsed in quick flashes that follow - punchy fight sequences and classic Bollywood excess. There's romance, chaos, glittering red carpets and high-octane action.

Aryan then teases the premise directly: "What my show is about? Bollywood," he says, before adding, "Jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya. Toh main bhi vahi karunga... bhut saara pyaar aur thoda sa vaar (The one you've loved for years, and also attacked for years. So I'll do the same... a lot of love and a little bit of war)."

The teaser builds to a crescendo of slick visuals and intense action - and just when you think it's over, it ends the way it began: with a jolt. A truck hits Aryan Khan, closing the loop on his earlier darkly comic twist.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and was officially announced on February 3, 2025. The show follows an ambitious outsider and his friends [as they] navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood.

While the release date is yet to be announced, the show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan. The series is also rumoured to feature cameos by actors like Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

The preview will be released on August 20.