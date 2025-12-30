Girija Oak Recalls Shah Rukh Khan Stepping Away From <i>Jawan</i> Shoot During Aryan Khan Drug Case: "Nobody Had Access To Him"

Girija Oak, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the blockbuster Jawan, recently opened up about the difficult phase when King Khan was shooting for the film amid the Aryan Khan drug case. She revealed how, for those 3-4 months, Shah Rukh made no public appearances and did not shoot for Jawan.

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Girija Oak said, "So I didn't see him during this time; nobody had access to Mr Khan at that point. We met him when we resumed shooting, and by that time the case was almost over. He was the same person that he had been before-absolutely professional, composed, and graceful."

Speaking of how Shah Rukh Khan never let the distress in his personal life impact his professional setting, Girija Oak appreciated a star of his stature.

She recalled how the Aryan Khan controversy was followed by another conversation about Shah Rukh Khan offering dua (blessing) at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral.

Girija Oak added, "People had started accusing him, and it was all in very bad taste. Despite this happening, the grace that man holds. Not once has he lost his cool on set; he never shouted at anyone. I'm sure he must have been going through turmoil in his life at that time, but he showed up on time no matter what and always did his part well."

"And two years is a long time to judge anyone's personality. I shot with him for many months, so I have really gotten to see him through all of these phases," concluded the actress.

About The Aryan Khan Case

Aryan Khan, Ayaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021 and charged with possession, consumption, and sale/purchase of banned drugs. Their arrest came a day after the NCB raided a cruise ship and claimed to have seized banned drugs. Twenty people had been arrested in the case.

Ex-Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede led the investigation and came into the spotlight after arresting Aryan. Aryan Khan spent 25 days in jail before bail was granted. In May 2022, all charges against Khan were dropped, with Wankhede removed from the case after being accused of blackmail.

