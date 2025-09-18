Did Aryan Khan Take A Dig At Sameer Wankhede In <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i>? Internet Explodes

Aryan Khan's debut Netflix show The Ba***ds Of Bollywood has released today. From the first teaser to the trailer launch, the show has always been the talking point, as Shah Rukh Khan introduced his son to the world at a mega event. As the show unfolds today, the Internet has found an uncanny resemblance between a scene featuring an officer and ex-Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Aryan Khan in 2021 during a drug case investigation.

What's Happening

In the first episode, an officer is seen barging into a rave party. He chances upon a man who is smoking a joint. After learning that the man is not from Bollywood, he loses interest in him.

Next, he meets a man, who is just sipping a drink. As he's from Bollywood, he's arrested.

The Internet was quick to spot the similarities between the reality and the fiction.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "The Sameer Wankhede cameo in The Ba*ds of Bollywood is too good lol. Iykyk (sic)." Another wrote, "Sameer Wankhede in the first episode and he is sounding exactly like him (sic)." A third added with humour, "SAMEER WANKHEDE is gonna have a blast watching this."

For context, Aryan Khan, Ayaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, and charged with possession, consumption, and sale/purchase of banned drugs. Their arrest came a day after the NCB raided a cruise ship and claimed to have seized banned drugs. Twenty people had been arrested in the case.

Ex-Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede led the investigation and came into the spotlight after arresting Aryan. Aryan Khan spent 25 days in jail before bail was granted. In May 2022, all charges against Khan were dropped, with Wankhede removed from the case after being accused of blackmail.

Background

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and was officially announced on February 3, 2025. The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan. The show boasts an impressive cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Raghav Juyal, Gautami Kapoor, and Manoj Pahwa.