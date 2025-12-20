Aryan Khan Dedicates NDTV Indian Of The Year Award To Mom Gauri Khan, "<i>Aaj Ghar Jaa Kar Mujhe Kam Daant Padegi</i>"

Aryan Khan was honoured with the Best Debutant Director of the Year award at the NDTV Indian of the Year event held in New Delhi on Friday.

After receiving the award, he dedicated the award to his mother and interior designer Gauri Khan.

He said, "First, I would like to thank the cast, crew, and Netflix for believing in a first-time director. Congratulations to all the winners tonight-this is my first award. I hope to win more. Mere dad ke tarah, mujhe bhi awards bohot pasand hai, but yeh award unke liye nahi, meri mom ke liye hai kyuki meri mom mujhse humesha kehti hai jaldi sona, logo ka mazaak nahi udaana aur gaali-galoch bilkul nahi aur aaj inhi sab cheezo ke liye, NDTV ne mujhe yeh award de diya. So, thanks NDTV for making my mom the happiest woman in the world, and I know aaj ghar jaa kar mujhe thodi kam daant padegi."

Aryan's Heartfelt Moment With Grandmother

A proud moment unfolded in the audience as Aryan's grandmother, Savita Chhibber, reacted emotionally to her grandson's achievement.

Expressing her joy, she said, "I'm very happy. May he be very successful. My blessings to him. I love you the most. I'm so proud. At this age, I'm just hearing my grandson and his achievement has been honoured by the whole country."

Clearly moved by her words, Aryan was seen smiling from ear to ear. He responded warmly, saying that his next award would be dedicated to her, adding, "I promise."

Moments later, he walked up to his grandmother and shared a heartfelt hug with her, drawing applause from those present.

About Aryan Khan

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Aryan Khan attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in film and television production from the University of Southern California in 2020. As a child, he debuted acting as young Rahul in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001) and voiced characters like Dash Parr in Hindi The Incredibles (2004) and Simba in Hindi versions of The Lion King (2019) and Mufasa: The Lion King (2024).

Aryan served as creator, showrunner, writer, and director for the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The show stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, and Sahher Bambba and Raghav Juytal.

About The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

The seven-episode series follows aspiring actor Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), who navigates Bollywood's glamour, rivalries, and underworld ties after landing a big break, falling for producer's daughter Karishma Talwar (Sahher Bambba), and clashing with power players like Ajay Talwar (Bobby Deol).

It blends romance, action, and industry satire, culminating in family secrets and a meta film-within-a-series twist.

About NDTV Indian Of The Year

NDTV introduced its Indian of the Year awards in 2003, focusing on transformative figures across similar fields who embody India's identity and progress. Continuing its tradition of honouring excellence as part of Indian Of The Year, NDTV undertook an exhaustive selection process to recognise outstanding Indians across 14 diverse categories-spanning business leadership, innovation, philanthropy, governance, sports, entertainment, culture, and science.

