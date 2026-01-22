Farida Jalal Says Aryan Khan "Could Have Done Better" With His Directorial Debut <i>The Ba***ds of Bollywood</i>

Farida Jalal, who will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo, commented on Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood in a recent interview. Farida Jalal worked with Shah Rukh Khan on films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and she shares a cordial relationship with him.

During an interview with Zoom, Farida was asked if she had watched Aryan Khan's debut project.

Welcoming Aryan to the industry, Farida Jalal said she had watched the series and liked it.

Farida said, "Welcome home! Yahin ke toh hai, aur kahan jayenge? (You belong here only—where else would you go?)"

When asked if she liked The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Farida shared, "Theek tha, it was okay. He could have done it better, but accha toh tha (but it was good)."

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

At the teaser launch event, Shah Rukh Khan shared an anecdote from Suhana and Aryan's growing-up years. "The environment where Suhana and Aryan grew up—they used to see Adi (Aditya Chopra), Hrithik (Roshan), and Karan (Johar) at our house all the time. They used to wonder, 'Sab kya TV pe kaam karte hai?' (Does everyone work on TV?)," said Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan shared that the actors who worked in Aryan's show love him and collaborated with him out of sheer affection.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and was officially announced on February 3, 2025. The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan. It boasts an impressive cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Raghav Juyal, Gautami Kapoor, and Manoj Pahwa. The show received applause from critics and audience alike.