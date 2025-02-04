<i>The Ba***ds of Bollywood</i>: Shah Rukh Khan Asks Son Aryan, "<i>Baap Ka Raj Hai</i>?" His Reply

Shah Rukh Khan was joined by wife Gauri and daughter Suhana at Aryan Khan's directorial debut show launch event in Mumbai last night. Dressed in a black shirt and pants, Shah Rukh Khan looked every bit the boss. At the grand event of Netflix, the makers dropped an intriguing teaser of the show titled, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

In the teaser, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen giving takes after takes for one line while Aryan Khan directs him from behind the camera. Much to the fans' amusement, Shah Rukh Khan can't clear a single take and eventually loses his temper.

Khan then shots back in his inimitable style, "Shut up... one more one more... Tere baap ka raj hai kya (Does your father own this business)? Aryan Khan cheekily responds, "Yes."

Take a look at the teaser here:

If there's a Shah Rukh Khan at an event, can witty lines be far behind? Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Aryan told him repeatedly not to divulge any details of the show.

"Sab show dikhayenge, hum tumhe dikhayenge (Everyone will showcase their upcoming shows, we will show you). I am ghar ki murgi dal barabar for Gauri and Aryan," Shah Rukh Khan added.

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan shared an anecdote from Suhana and Aryan's growing up years. "The environment where Suhana and Aryan grew up, they used to see Adi (Aditya Chopra), Hrithik (Roshan), Karan (Johar) at our house all the time. They used to wonder, "Sab kya TV pe kaam karte hai (Does everyone work in TV?)," said Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the actors, who worked in Aryan's show, love him and collaborated with him for the sheer love for him.

Shah Rukh Khan also requested fans and media to shower Aryan and Suhana with love and blessings.

"Guzaarish aur bahut dil se main chaahunga ki mere bete jo apna pehla kadam rakh rahe hai direction mein, mere beti jo actress ban rahi hai, un sabko bhi 50 percent pyaar bhi agar ye duniya dede jitna mujhe diya hai toh bahut zyada hoga (I sincerely request that my son, taking his first step into direction, and my daughter, becoming an actress, receive even 50% of the love the world has given me -it would be more than enough)."

Produced by Gauri Khan, the series is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan.