New Zealand Dance Group Performs To Shah Rukh Khan-Katrina Kaif's <i>Ishq Shava</i> After Music Stops, Video Goes Viral

Yash Chopra's last directorial in 2012, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, led by Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma, has a loyal fanbase of its own. Besides a romantic story and a new on-screen pairing of SRK and Katrina, the film also featured some chartbusters in its music album.

Recently, a video of a dance group called The Nartikas featuring students from the Auckland School of Bollywood went viral. They were dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ishq Shava from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, but the reason behind its virality is different.

What's Happening

But what got the crowd cheering even more loudly was when the music stopped midway due to a technical glitch, but the dance troop continued to perform with the same zest and energy on stage.

Neither missing a beat nor a cue, the performers put up a solid show for the audience as they clapped and whistled for them.

The Nartikas' official Instagram page shared the clip and captioned it, "During our Ishq Shava sequence, the speaker turned off right in the middle of the song due to a technical issue. What happened next will be remembered in history for a very long time. Witness this goated moment and watch the audience help us with the song. You just can't script moments like this."

About Ishq Shava

One of the peppiest songs from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ishq Shava, was sung by Raghav Mathur and Shilpa Rao. AR Rahman did the music composition, and Gulzar penned the lyrics.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan Plot

The story revolves around Samar (Shah Rukh Khan), who does odd jobs to earn a living in London. He meets Meera (Katrina Kaif), who belongs to an affluent family. After an unfortunate accident, Samar returns to India when Meera leaves him, and he joins the army. Meanwhile, a filmmaker, Akira Rai (Anushka Sharma), stumbles upon a diary of Samar and decides to make a film, but when she meets him and falls in love with him, she takes it upon herself to reunite Samar and Meera.

In A Nutshell

