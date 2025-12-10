How Akshaye Khanna's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Moves Remind The Internet Of Vinod Khanna And Rekha's Dance With Imran Khan

Akshaye Khanna has been making headlines over the past few days and all credit goes to his standout performance in Dhurandhar. He plays the role of Rehman Dakait in the film, and his portrayal has drawn widespread attention. Adding to the buzz is the track FA9LA and Akshaye's dance moves in it, which have gone viral on social media.

Now, another video featuring Akshaye's father, legendary actor Vinod Khanna, is trending online. The clip shows former Pakistan cricket captain and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan grooving alongside Bollywood icons Rekha and Vinod Khanna.

The video, reportedly from a 1989 charity event in Lahore, captures a warm moment on stage where Vinod Khanna and Rekha are seen dancing. Interestingly, Vinod Khanna's hand movements reminded the internet of Akshaye's viral steps from Dhurandhar. Watch both the videos below:

NVM I got it, Akshaye Khanna has copied his father in Dhurandhar. https://t.co/Nq36MavWaK pic.twitter.com/H0dU0hb36R — Shah (@Shahhoon1) December 9, 2025

Earlier, in an interview with Filmygyan, Akshaye's co-star Danish Pandor revealed that Dhurandhar's viral dance steps were not choreographed but improvised by Akshaye during the shoot.

He said, "We shot this in Leh Ladakh, and Vijay Ganguly was choreographing the whole song. We all heard the track and were stunned by how amazing it was. So, Aditya sir was explaining the shot to Akshaye sir. The whole choreography was happening, and in the middle of that, Akshaye sir asked Aditya, 'Can I dance?' Aditya sir said, 'Do whatever you like.'"

Danish further added, "Then there's a take, and we all enter, and he looks at everyone dancing, and he starts dancing on his own. There's no choreography for him. Everyone was stunned, like kya kar diya yeh inhone (what has he done). People started applauding so much after the shot, the frames were looking so good. He did it all on his own. He is terrific."

Dhurandhar was released on December 5. The film was helmed by Aditya Dhar.