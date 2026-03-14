Anil Kapoor Reveals He Turned Down Cameo Role In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: "It's My Loss"

Actor Anil Kapoor has revealed that he was offered a cameo appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the upcoming sequel to Dhurandhar, but had to decline the opportunity because of prior work commitments.

What's Happening

In a conversation with India Today, Anil Kapoor shared that filmmaker Aditya Dhar had approached him for a brief role in the film.

However, the actor said he chose to honour a commitment he had already made to another filmmaker.

"Yes, Aditya came to me for Dhurandhar 2. He wanted me to do a small cameo in the film. But the reason I am what I am today is because of my professionalism and my commitment. That's very important, only talent cannot make you what you are," he said.

At that time, I had already committed those dates to another filmmaker. I told Aditya, 'I would have loved to do this cameo, but I'm already committed.' He is releasing the film now, and it's a fantastic film. It's my loss, but it's okay," Kapoor added.

The actor added that maintaining professional commitments is crucial in the industry and said he hopes to collaborate with Dhar in the future.

"At least I know in the back of my mind that it can happen to him as well - there could be another filmmaker who has just delivered a big blockbuster and offers me something when I'm already committed to Aditya. If I then go and do that film and cancel his dates, that would be completely unprofessional. So yes, he did offer me the role, and hopefully we will work together in the future," he shared.

Background

Dhurandhar, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, is a spy action thriller that released in December last year. The film features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor in key roles.

Set in Lyari in Karachi, an area known for its history of gang conflicts, the film revolves around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of major geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The film reportedly earned over Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is scheduled to release on March 19.

Kapoor was last seen in Subedar, directed by Suresh Triveni. The film premiered on Prime Video on March 5 and also stars Mona Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Radhika Madan, Aditya Rawal and Faisal Malik.

It follows Arjun Singh, played by Kapoor, as he struggles to adapt to civilian life while dealing with personal and societal challenges.

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