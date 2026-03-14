Jaswir Kaur Clarifies 'Forced to Quit <i>CID</i>' Remark: "It Was Black Magic, My Hair Was Cut And Buried In Ground"

Actor Jaswir Kaur has addressed the controversy around her recent remarks about leaving the television show CID, saying her comments were taken out of context.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Times Now, the actor explained that her statements were about her personal journey and not about the show itself.

Jaswir, who worked on CID for about two years, said the topic came up during a podcast discussion about difficult phases in her life.

She said the clip circulating online does not reflect the full context of the conversation.

"Yes maine podcast kiya hai abhi recently, and bahaut negative tareeke se bahar aaya hai logon ki samaj ke hisaab se that's what I understand. Aap agar poora podcast dekho, toh ye topic bahaut normally gaya hai. Mujhe pucha gaya tha sawaal ki, 'Aapke life mein aisa koi time that jahah financial crisis aaye hai?' Toh uss waqt jo huya mere saath ki mere baal kaat kar zameen par gaade gaye, mera kaam rukaya gaya tha. It could be for anything...Toh topic yeh hai ki black magic hua tha (Yes, I recently did a podcast, and it has come out in a very negative way, according to how people have understood it. That's what I feel. If you watch the entire podcast, the topic actually came up very normally. I was asked a question: 'Was there ever a time in your life when you faced a financial crisis?' At that time, something happened to me - my hair was cut and buried in the ground, and my work was stopped. It could have been for any reason...So the topic was about black magic being done)."

She further clarified that she had not accused anyone from the show and insisted that the situation was not about being forced out.

She added, "Koi forced nahi hota hai, kisi ko nikaalna hota hai toh nikaal dete hai. Maine aaj tak kisi ke baare me galat kaha nahi hai. Uss waqt jo hua mere saath it was black magic. It could be anything. Jab mujhe pucha gaya ki nobody took a stand for you toh maine bas gardan hilaayi hai, maine kisi ki complaint nahi ki hai. It's not about CID, it's about me, and my journey (No one is forced. If someone has to remove a person, they simply do it. I have never spoken badly about anyone till date. What happened to me at that time - it was black magic. It could have been anything. When I was asked why nobody took a stand for me, I just nodded my head. I didn't complain about anyone. It's not about CID; it's about me and my journey)."

The actor also said that she had not spoken about the matter earlier because no one had asked about it at the time.

According to her, the period she was referring to involved personal and financial challenges that many people experience at different points in their lives.

She also questioned whether she had taken anyone's name, made any accusations, or said that someone had treated her badly.

What Did Jaswir Kaur Say Earlier?

Speaking on a podcast with Subhojit Ghosh, Jaswir Kaur recalled a difficult phase in her career that she says changed her life dramatically.

Kaur, who has been working in television for nearly three decades, was part of CID between 2010 and 2012.

When she stopped appearing on the show, many viewers believed the decision might have been due to personal reasons or creative fatigue. However, the actor recently revealed that the situation was far more complicated.

Jaswir claimed that the events surrounding her departure began after what she described as a "black magic" incident.

According to her, soon after that episode, she was unexpectedly called to the production office and informed that she would no longer be part of the show.

Recalling the moment, Jaswir Kaur said, "Soon after the black magic episode happened, I was called to the office and asked to leave the show."

She added, "I was called to the office and suddenly told that my attitude was wrong, my walk was bad, and that I took the script even when I didn't have lines. They even accused me of using foul language."

The actor said the accusations left her shocked and confused, especially because she had already spent nearly two years working on the show. The situation took a heavy emotional toll on her.

"I cried for 45 days. I couldn't understand what went wrong. I had worked on the show for 22 months, and one day they just called me and told me to leave," she said.

Kaur also revealed that she tried to resolve the matter with the makers. She requested them to reconsider their decision, but those discussions did not change the outcome.

She shared, "The discussions went on for 45 days. There were meetings and round-table conversations, and all I had were tears in my eyes. I just couldn't understand it. When my mother saw my condition and started crying, that's when I realised this had to stop. So I walked away."

For years after leaving the show, Jaswir Kaur kept the real reason for her exit private. She said only a handful of close friends knew the truth.

"Only a few close friends knew that I was asked to leave. When fans asked me why I was no longer on the show, I would simply say that such decisions are made by the production house. None of my co-actors stood up for me. Nobody contacted me or checked on me," she said.

The period that followed proved to be one of the most difficult phases of her life. The actor shared that she struggled emotionally and professionally during that time. "For nearly seven years, I barely had work. I used to say that the government took care of me during that time because I survived largely on the income tax returns I would receive after paying my taxes, along with a few cameo roles here and there," she added.

Background

Jaswir Kaur is known for appearing in several popular television shows, including Anupamaa, CID and Gangaa.

She has also featured in a number of Hindi films such as Soldier, Baadshah, Taal, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Badal, Mohabbatein, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love, Yaadein, Koi... Mil Gaya, Kuch Naa Kaho and Katha Parayumpol.

Also Read | Jaswir Kaur Reveals She "Cried For 45 Days" After Makers Forced Her To Exit CID: "None Of My Co-Stars Stood Up For Me"