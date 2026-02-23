Parth Samthaan Warns Fans Of His Fake Snapchat Account Asking Women For 'Inappropriate Snaps'

Actor Parth Samthaan has warned his followers about a fake Snapchat account impersonating him and contacting women with inappropriate requests. On Monday, the actor posted an Instagram Story sharing a screenshot of the profile and clarified that it was not his account.

Details

Parth shared the image of the fake profile, which used his photograph, and wrote, "This person is impersonating me and asking girls for inappropriate snaps through video calls." He further appealed to fans, saying, "Pls report this Snapchat account and block it asap!" Take a look at the post here:

Parth is known for starring in television hits such as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where he played the popular characters Manik Malhotra and Anurag Basu.

Last year, Parth faced backlash after being announced as the new ACP Pradyuman in CID, a role made iconic by Shivaji Satam for more than two decades. He later confirmed that he had stepped away from the series.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times earlier, the actor admitted he had initial doubts about taking on the part. "Initially, I rejected the role of ACP Pradyuman, because I don't relate to it. But the makers asked me to reconsider. I was also hesitant due to the show's long-standing cast and the fact that they'd have to address me as 'sir' on screen. It felt a bit unusual and awkward," he said.



