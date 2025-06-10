<i>CID 2's</i> Parth Samthaan Poses With OG ACP Pradyuman Shivaji Satam At Farewell Party, Says "Until Next Time"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Parth Saamthan played ACP Ayushmann in the CID 2 reboot series. Parth faced initial backlash as fans thought he replaced Shivaji Satam. It was clarified that ACP Ayushmann assists ACP Pradyuman in the reboot.

Shivaji Satam, as fans of CID call him lovingly, is the OG ACP Pradyuman who has been a fan-favourite for eons now. When the announcement of Parth Saamthan stepping in as ACP Ayushmann in the CID 2 reboot was announced, there was a lot of backlash faced by the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor. However, it was a temporary stint, and Parth has officially wrapped up his part playing the character.

Parth took to social media to share a snippet of their celebrations as he cut a farewell cake with Shivaji Satam, and the rest of the CID cast and crew.

Parth Saamthan essayed the role of ACP Ayushmann in the CID 2 reboot.

Parth bid farewell to his character ACP Ayushmann, by subtly mentioning all the trolling he had faced. However, the audience eventually fell in love with his character.

Sharing a video where he is seen cutting a cake with the CID 2 reboot crew, along with Shivaji Satam, Parth wrote, "And that's it from ACP Ayushmann, from being trolled by people to making them love this ACP was a beautiful journey of learnings, laughter and sweet memories ... will always cherish the bond I shared with the entire CID Team (cast & crew) .. so much love and respect for one another, no wonder it became the longest running and the most iconic show. A big thank you to all the creatives, @sonytvofficial for making me a part of your family. Until next time."

Parth Saamthan received a lot of flak from the audience when he joined CID 2. Fans assumed that he was replacing ACP Pradyuman played by Shivaji Satam, and hence there were mixed reactions.

Eventually, all the speculations were put to rest when it was made clear that Parth's character ACP Ayushmann was brought on board to assist the legendary officer ACP Pradyuman.

Soon, fans realised and grew warm towards Parth's character in the reboot.

