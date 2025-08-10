How Namma Metro's Yellow Line Will Benefit People Of Bengaluru

Bengaluru had a major transport upgrade today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the long-awaited Yellow Line of Namma Metro, which links RV Road in South Bengaluru to Bommasandra in the east. The 19.15-km corridor, built at Rs 7,160 crore, features 16 elevated stations and is expected to serve up to eight lakh commuters every day.

The new line will boost connectivity to major hubs such as Silk Board Junction, BTM Layout, Electronic City, and Bommasandra Industrial Area, areas that house major employers like Infosys, Biocon, and TCS. By directly linking residential neighbourhoods with tech parks and manufacturing zones, the corridor is expected to significantly decongest notorious traffic choke points, especially the Silk Board junction, and save commuters considerable travel time.

Authorities call the Yellow Line a "game-changer" for Bengaluru's southern transport network.

Metro Timings And Operations

Commercial services will begin on Monday, August 11.

Initially, three driverless trains will operate every 25 minutes between 5:00 am and 11:00 pm, with frequency expected to improve to 20 minutes as more trains are added later this month.

Metro Fare Structure

One-way fares will range from Rs 10 to Rs 90, consistent with the existing Namma Metro pricing.

For example, travel from RV Road to Jayadeva will cost Rs 10, while the longest stretch, Whitefield (Purple Line) to Bommasandra (Yellow Line), will be Rs 90.

List of Yellow Line Stations

RV Road - interchange with Green Line

Ragigudda

Jayadeva Hospital - future interchange with Pink Line, possibly the tallest station

BTM Layout

Central Silk Board

HSR Layout

Oxford College

Hongasandra

Kudlu Gate

Singasandra

Hosa Road

Electronic City-I

Konappana Agrahara

Huskur Road

Hebbagodi

Bommasandra

Travel Time Saved

The Yellow Line will cut peak-hour travel to Electronic City by about half, from 1.5-2 hours by road to roughly 45 minutes.

Phase 3 Expansion

The inauguration also saw PM Modi flag off the Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat Express and lay the foundation stone for Phase 3 of Namma Metro, a 44.65-km expansion worth Rs 15,610 crore, projected to benefit 25 lakh residents in southern Bengaluru. The public function was held at the International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru campus in Electronics City.