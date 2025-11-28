Saving Rivers, Planting Trees: PM Modi Calls Upon People To Take 9 Oaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to take nine oaths for 'New India', which aims to become a developed nation.

Addressing a gathering here at the famous Sri Krishna temple complex, Modi called upon religious leaders to join the movement. Some of those oaths are related to water conservation, saving rivers and planting trees.

Modi said, planting a tree in the name of mother (Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam) is getting momentum.

He asked people to improve the life of at least one poor person.

Listing his other oaths, the PM said, "As responsible citizens, we all should adopt 'Swadeshi'. Today, India is moving ahead on the mantra of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and 'Swadeshi'. We have to say loudly 'Vocal for Local'," the Prime Minister said.

He also asked people to take oaths to promote organic farming, adopt a healthy lifestyle by using millets and minimising edible oil consumption and practice yoga daily.

The Prime Minister asked the crowd to strive to preserve ancient manuscripts.

Further, he called on people to visit at least 25 sites related to India's cultural heritage.

"When the saints of India start endorsing these commitments, nobody can stop them from reaching every person," Modi said.

