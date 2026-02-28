PM Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination Programme For 14-Year-Old Girls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign for girls aged 14 years today (February 28) from Rajasthan's Ajmer. PM Modi said, "Today, I have had the opportunity to launch the HPV vaccine campaign from Ajmer. This campaign will make the girls of this country strong.” In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “This initiative aims to prevent cervical cancer."

HPV Vaccine

During the campaign, single-shot Gardasil 4, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine that provides protection against HPV types 16 and 18 which cause cervical cancer as well as types 6 and 11, will be administered. The programme will target approximately 1.15 crore girls aged 14 years every year across all States and Union Territories. The vaccine will be provided free of cost at designated Government health facilities.

The campaign will run in mission mode over a three-month period, during which eligible girls can receive the vaccine daily at designated facilities. Thereafter, the vaccine will continue to be available on routine immunization days. Vaccination will be conducted at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Primary Health Centres), Community Health Centres, Sub-District and District Hospitals as well as Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals.

देश की बेटियां स्वस्थ और समृद्ध हों, इसके लिए हम कोई कोर-कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं। इसी दिशा में आज सुबह करीब 11:30 बजे राजस्थान के अजमेर में एचपीवी टीकाकरण के देशव्यापी अभियान का शुभारंभ करूंगा। इस पहल का उद्देश्य सर्वाइकल कैंसर की रोकथाम है। इस दौरान कई परियोजनाओं के शिलान्यास और… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2026

Each session will be supervised by trained Medical Officers, supported by skilled healthcare teams. All sites will have functional Cold Chain Points (CCPs) and will be linked to 24*7 government health facilities to ensure immediate medical support and management of any rare Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI). Vaccination will be voluntary and informed consent from parents/guardians will be obtained prior to administration. With the launch of the programme, India will join more than 160 countries that have already introduced HPV vaccinations.

Cervical Cancer And Its Link To HPV

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a common sexually transmitted infection. Almost all sexually active people will be infected at some point in their lives, usually without symptoms, says the World Health Organization (WHO). The infection usually resolves on its own without treatment. However, in some cases, the infection might progress to cause cancer.

Nearly 80% of cervical cancer cases are usually caused by high-risk HPV, particularly types 16 and 18. WHO says cancers from HPV can be prevented with vaccines.

Why Is Age 14 Crucial?

The vaccine offers the highest preventive benefit when given before exposure to the virus. Vaccinating girls at age 14 ensures protection before potential infection, leading to long-lasting immunity and a significant reduction in future cervical cancer risk. Global and Indian studies reviewed by health authorities show strong and durable protection when the vaccine is administered in this age group

