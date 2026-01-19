4 Cervical Cancer Symptoms Many Women Dismiss As Normal, But Shouldn't

Cervical cancer is a largely preventable and treatable disease, if detected early. Yet, many women ignore or misinterpret early warning signs, attributing them to hormonal changes, infections, stress, or ageing. Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that in 2022, cervical cancer was the fourth most common cancer in women globally, with an estimated 660,000 new cases and about 350,000 deaths, many of which could be prevented with proper awareness, screening and early action. The burden of cervical cancer cases in India is also high, so this is clearly a matter of concern for Indian women and families alike.

Cervical cancer begins in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus, and develops slowly over years, often starting as precancerous cellular changes linked to persistent infection with high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV), notably HPV 16 and 18, which together cause around 70% of cervical cancers worldwide.

What makes early detection particularly challenging is that cervical cancer may not cause symptoms initially, meaning many women only notice changes once the disease has progressed. The good news is that understanding the signs, even the subtle ones, combined with routine screening and vaccination can dramatically improve outcomes and reduce mortality.

Why Early Symptoms Often Get Dismissed

Early-stage cervical cancer rarely causes noticeable symptoms, which is precisely why routine screening, through Pap tests and HPV testing, is crucial. Screening can detect precancerous cell changes before they progress to cancer and long before symptoms develop.

This silence in early stages leads many women to mistakenly attribute early warning signs to common, non-cancerous causes like stress, irregular periods, or minor infections. But when symptoms persist, recur, or change abruptly, they warrant prompt evaluation.

Also Read: Hormonal Changes Or Cervical Cancer? Expert Explains How To Differentiate

Cervical Cancer Signs Women Shouldn't Ignore

1. Unusual Vaginal Bleeding

One of the most common symptoms of cervical cancer, albeit easily misinterpreted, is abnormal vaginal bleeding. This includes:

Bleeding after sexual intercourse, unrelated to menstruation

Spotting between periods

Bleeding after menopause

Longer or heavier menstrual bleeding than usual

Any bleeding that is new, out of pattern or unexplained should prompt immediate medical consultation.

2. Changes in Vaginal Discharge

Many women experience occasional discharge, but cervical cancer can cause watery, bloody, or foul-smelling discharge that is markedly different from your normal pattern. This change is significant and often overlooked until it becomes severe.

3. Pelvic Pain or Pain During Sex (Dyspareunia)

Persistent pelvic or lower back pain, especially during or after intercourse, is not something to dismiss as "just stress" or "just ageing." These symptoms can be associated with cervical cancer, especially when they occur alongside bleeding or discharge changes.

4. Urinary and Digestive Symptoms (Advanced)

In later stages, cervical cancer can spread to nearby organs, resulting in:

Painful or difficult urination, potentially with blood

Constipation, diarrhea, or rectal bleeding

General malaise, weight loss, fatigue

These advanced cervical cancer signs are unfortunately common when the disease has gone undetected for too long, underscoring the importance of early action.

Also Read: Government Emphasise HPV Vaccination And DNA-Based Screening To Eliminate Cervical Cancer In India

The Importance of Screening and Vaccination

Regular screenings are the most reliable way to catch cervical cancer early. WHO and major health authorities recommend routine Pap smears and HPV tests starting in early adulthood (often around age 21), with intervals depending on age and health history. These tests can identify HPV infection and precancerous changes before symptoms occur.

Additionally, the HPV vaccine, typically given before exposure to the virus, can prevent the types of HPV most likely to cause cervical cancer, acting as a powerful preventive tool.

Cervical cancer may be a silent threat, but it doesn't have to remain so. Many of its earliest symptoms are subtle and frequently dismissed as normal, until it's too late. Recognising changes in bleeding patterns, unusual discharge, pelvic discomfort, or other new symptoms and seeking medical evaluation early can make a life-saving difference.

Being proactive with regular screenings, understanding your body's signals, and embracing preventive care such as HPV vaccination are your strongest defenses against cervical cancer. Don't wait for pain, early detection is your best protection.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.