Protection At Every Age: Doctor Explains Why The HPV Vaccine Matters

With the upcoming rollout of free human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine shots for adolescent girls, initiated by the government of India and to be launched by PM Modi tomorrow, understanding why this vaccine matters has become critical. The HPV vaccine is a simple but powerful way to prevent infection from the human papillomavirus, or HPV. This virus is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections in the world. It spreads through skin to skin contact during sexual activity. In fact, nearly 80 percent of sexually active people are exposed to HPV at some point in their lives.

There are more than 40 types of HPV that can be transmitted through sexual contact. Many of these infections cause no symptoms and go away on their own. A healthy immune system is often able to clear the virus naturally within a couple of years. Here's the concern. When certain high risk types of HPV persist in the body, they can lead to serious health problems.

HPV is strongly linked to cervical cancer, and it also causes anal, penile, vaginal, vulvar, and oropharyngeal cancers, which affect the back of the throat, base of the tongue, and tonsils. These cancers are being increasingly diagnosed in both men and women. HPV is also responsible for genital warts, which, while not life threatening, can cause significant emotional distress and require medical treatment.

Also Read: India To Launch Free HPV Shots For Adolescent Girls Nationwide This Year

Vaccination changes the story. HPV vaccines, including options such as Helis, are designed to protect against the most dangerous strains of the virus. They are safe, well studied, and highly effective in preventing infections that can eventually develop into cancer. The vaccine works best when given before a person becomes sexually active, but it can still offer benefits later.

Here is how the vaccination schedule works:

Ages 9 to 14: This is the ideal age group for vaccination. Two doses are recommended, with the second dose given 6 to 12 months after the first. The immune response at this age is strong, which is why only two doses are needed.

This is the ideal age group for vaccination. Two doses are recommended, with the second dose given 6 to 12 months after the first. The immune response at this age is strong, which is why only two doses are needed. Ages 15 to 26: Three doses are recommended. The schedule typically follows a 0, 1 to 2 months, and 6-month timeline.

Three doses are recommended. The schedule typically follows a 0, 1 to 2 months, and 6-month timeline. Ages 27 to 45: Adults who were not vaccinated earlier can speak with their doctor about whether the vaccine would be beneficial for them based on their risk factors.

Adults who were not vaccinated earlier can speak with their doctor about whether the vaccine would be beneficial for them based on their risk factors. People with weakened immune systems: Regardless of age, three doses are advised to ensure adequate protection.

The bottom line is clear. HPV vaccine related cancers are largely preventable. Vaccination, combined with regular health screenings, offers a practical and proactive way to reduce long term cancer risk for both men and women.

(By Dr. Pratima Raj, Associate Consultant - Gynaecological Oncology, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.