India To Launch Free HPV Shots For Adolescent Girls Nationwide This Year

The Centre is set to roll out a nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) free vaccination programme for adolescent girls in a push to prevent cervical cancer, Health Ministry sources said. The programme will offer free vaccination through government health facilities and is expected to target girls aged 14 years across the country.

The vaccination will be voluntary and administered free of cost at designated government health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, community and district hospitals, and government medical colleges. Health Ministry sources said all vaccination sessions will be conducted under the supervision of trained medical officers, with systems in place for post-vaccination observation and management of rare adverse events.

With the launch of the programme, India will join more than 160 countries that have already introduced HPV vaccination into their national immunisation schedules.

Vaccine supplies for the national rollout have been secured through a globally supported procurement mechanism under India's partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, ensuring quality-assured vaccines that meet regulatory and cold-chain standards, sources said.

The rollout follows scientific evaluation and recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). India's programme will use the quadrivalent HPV vaccine Gardasil, which protects against HPV types 16 and 18 linked to cervical cancer, as well as types 6 and 11.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in India, with around 80,000 new cases and more than 42,000 deaths recorded every year, according to official data. Health Ministry sources said persistent infection with high-risk HPV strains, particularly types 16 and 18, accounts for over 80 per cent of cervical cancer cases in the country .

HPV vaccines have a strong global safety and efficacy record, with over 500 million doses administered worldwide since 2006. Evidence reviewed by health authorities shows the vaccine is 93 to 100 per cent effective in preventing cervical cancer caused by vaccine-covered HPV types, sources said .

Vaccinating girls at the recommended age, before exposure to the virus, reduces the long-term burden of cervical cancer and strengthen preventive healthcare for women.

What is HPV?

Human Papillomavirus is a group of common viruses, some types of which are transmitted through close skin-to-skin contact. While most HPV infections resolve on their own, persistent infection with certain high-risk types-especially HPV 16 and 18-can lead to cervical cancer over time.

Why Target Age 14?

The vaccine offers the highest preventive benefit when given before exposure to the virus. Vaccinating girls at age 14 ensures protection well before potential infection, leading to long-lasting immunity and a significant reduction in future cervical cancer risk. Global and Indian studies reviewed by health authorities show strong and durable protection when the vaccine is administered in this age group.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.