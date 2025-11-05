Should Boys Also Get The HPV Vaccine? Doctor Says Yes, Explains Why

The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which protects women against cervical cancer, has long been seen as a preventive option for only the latter sex. But HPV is not just a problem for one sex - it affects both men and women, and can cause both serious health problems. As education continues to combat misinformation, it has been made increasingly clear that it is just as important for boys to be vaccinated against HPV. They're not only protecting their own health, but also that of their partners and the next generation which will have fewer cases of cancer.

HPV is one of the most prevalent sexually transmitted diseases worldwide and over 100 types are identified. Many infections resolve on their own, but some high-risk strains can cause genital warts and other cancers, such as anal, penile, and throat cancers in men, in addition to cervical cancer in women. It is concerning to note that in some areas, the number of cervical cancer cases in women has now been overtaken by HPV-related throat cancers, especially oropharyngeal cancers in men. Nearly 90% of cervical cancers and roughly 70% of anal and oropharyngeal cancers are caused by HPV, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). These figures highlight the importance of universal HPV vaccination in averting new cancer cases.

Despite this, many nations' immunization campaigns still prioritize girls, putting boys at risk. There are two benefits to immunizing boys. First of all, it offers direct protection by shielding men from HPV-related infections and cancers. Second, it provides indirect protection to the larger community by preventing the virus from spreading to partners. Vaccinating both boys and girls reduces the virus's ability to spread, a phenomenon known as herd immunity.

Gender-neutral vaccination programs have already been put into place in a number of nations, including the US, UK, and Australia. The outcomes have been outstanding. For example, Australia has seen a sharp decline in HPV infections and associated illnesses in both sexes, putting the nation in a position to be among the first to almost completely eradicate HPV-related cancers within the next ten years. These success stories unequivocally show that immunizing boys is not only advantageous but also necessary.

In addition to improving health outcomes, vaccinating boys against HPV fosters equity and balance in healthcare. Women have been primarily responsible for HPV prevention for decades through routine cervical screenings and vaccinations. By making the vaccine available to boys, society recognizes that HPV is a health issue that affects everyone, not just women. Additionally, this strategy dispels myths, promotes candid, age-appropriate discussions about preventive health, and lessens stigma.

For optimal protection, health officials and pediatric experts advise getting the HPV vaccine between the ages of 9 and 14 before engaging in sexual activity. With more government efforts to incorporate the HPV vaccine into nationwide immunization campaigns, awareness of the vaccine is steadily rising in India. Future cancer rates could be considerably decreased by extending these initiatives to boys. Ultimately, vaccinating boys against HPV is about more than individual protection. It's a collective step toward a future free from preventable cancers and infections. By protecting boys today, we protect their partners tomorrow - and safeguard the health of generations to come.

It's time to move beyond the misconception that the HPV vaccine is "just for girls." HPV prevention is everyone's responsibility, and every child deserves protection.

(By Dr Archit Pandit, Director Surgical Oncology, Fortis Okhla)

