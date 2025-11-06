Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Bihar is set to vote on 121 seats in the first phase of the voting scheduled to begin at 7am. The election will test the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance)'s strength against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s resilience, which has already raised the political decibel from Patna to Delhi.

The elections are being fought on planks ranging from development to law and order, pitting Nitish Kumar's governance record against Tejashwi Yadav's social justice push.

Another factor to watch out for is the influence of election strategist Prashant Kishor's new Jan Suraaj party, which is aiming to be the dark horse in Bihar's vibrant politics. How caste politics impacts voting patterns will be a key factor to keep an eye on.

Here Are Live Updates On Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: