26 minutes ago

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Bihar is set to vote on 121 seats in the first phase of the voting scheduled to begin at 7am. The election will test the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance)'s strength against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s resilience, which has already raised the political decibel from Patna to Delhi.

The elections are being fought on planks ranging from development to law and order, pitting Nitish Kumar's governance record against Tejashwi Yadav's social justice push.

Another factor to watch out for is the influence of election strategist Prashant Kishor's new Jan Suraaj party, which is aiming to be the dark horse in Bihar's vibrant politics. How caste politics impacts voting patterns will be a key factor to keep an eye on.

Here Are Live Updates On Bihar Assembly Elections 2025:

Nov 06, 2025 08:48 (IST)
Voters Pose At Selfie Point At Polling Booth In Bihar's Mokama Assembly Constituency

Nov 06, 2025 08:45 (IST)
Amit Shah Urges Record Bihar Turnout To Prevent 'Jungle Raj' Return

Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the voters of Bihar, especially the youth, urging them to cast their ballots in "record numbers" during the first phase of polling. Shah called the election as a crucial choice, stating that every vote will serve to prevent the return of 'jungle raj.' 

"Voters of Bihar, brothers and sisters, especially the youth-I urge you to vote in record numbers in the first phase of polling today. Each and every one of your votes will pave the way to prevent the return of jungle raj in Bihar, sustain good governance, and build a developed, self-reliant Bihar. Teach a lesson in this election to those who toy with the country's security by providing protection to infiltrators and Naxalites," he wrote on X.

Nov 06, 2025 08:39 (IST)
Bihar Phase 1 Assembly Elections: Man Arrives On Buffalo, Urges People To Cast Their Votes

Nov 06, 2025 08:31 (IST)
Tejashwi Yadav Arrives At A Polling Station In Patna

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Minister face Tejashwi Yadav, along with his wife, Rajshree Yadav arrived at a polling station in Patna to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections.

Nov 06, 2025 08:26 (IST)
"Loktantra Ka Tyohar:" Poll Body Urges People To Cast Their Vote As Phase 1 Of Bihar Polls Begin

The Election Commission of India (ECI) urged all eligible voters to exercise their franchise, asserting that "Bihar is ready" for the "festival of Democracy" as the first phase of the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar began on Thursday.

Nov 06, 2025 08:24 (IST)
Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Yadav And The Story Of The Charwaha Schools

Long before he stood on the floor of the Lok Sabha and delivered his signature one-liners, making even his opponents laugh, Lalu Prasad Yadav's story began in Bihar's Phulwaria village. From Phulwaria to Patna Secretariat and then to Parliament, he's spent over 50 years in the political corridors.

Nov 06, 2025 08:20 (IST)
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh Casts Vote In Phase 1 Of Bihar Elections

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Patna. He said, "This is a festival of democracy. We must follow 'Pehle matdaan, phir jal-paan'. NDA government in the leadership of Nitish Kumar will be formed in Bihar again."

Nov 06, 2025 08:17 (IST)
Khagaria Voters Queue Up Early For Bihar Phase 1 Elections

Nov 06, 2025 08:16 (IST)
Actor And Singer Khesari Lal Yadav, RJD candidate From Chapra, Casts His Vote

Actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav, RJD candidate from Bihar's Chapra, casts vote at a polling centre.

Nov 06, 2025 08:12 (IST)
"People Are Voting For Development": Bihar Minister Sanjay Saraogi

Bihar Minister and five-time BJP MLA from Darbhanga, Sanjay Saraogi, expressed strong confidence in National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory and said that "the people are voting in the name of development." 

He said, "The people are voting in the name of development. It looks like NDA will form the government with a majority. I have been a five-time MLA from here, and I will win the sixth time too. The public has come to vote with their minds made up to form the NDA government. The common man is with PM Modi and NDA."

Nov 06, 2025 07:59 (IST)
BJP Candidate Maithili Thakur Offers Prayers In Bihar's Darbhanga

Singer and BJP candidate from Alinagar, Maithili Thakur offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Alinagar, Darbhanga.

She said, "I start each day by offering prayers. I am learning new things every day. I am trying to ensure that no voter faces any problems. I am ready."

Nov 06, 2025 07:54 (IST)
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Casts Vote In First Phase Of Elections

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha, casts his vote for the first phase of Assembly Elections.

He said, "I am also going to cast my vote. Everyone in Bihar has the opportunity to cast their votes. I appeal to every Bihari to come out and cast their votes in large numbers. Voting has started peacefully, I thank the Election Commission."

Nov 06, 2025 07:51 (IST)
RJD's Veena Devi Appeals For Fearless, Peaceful Voting In Bihar's Mokama

Veena Devi, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate contesting from Bihar's Mokama seat, began her polling day by offering prayers at a local temple before casting her vote. She urged voters to "not fear anyone" and to "vote peacefully." 

"I want to tell the voters that they should not fear anyone and vote peacefully. There is no need to fear anyone," Devi said.

Nov 06, 2025 07:47 (IST)
Giriraj Singh Casts Vote In His Native Village, Predicts NDA Victory In First Phase In Bihar

Union Minister Giriraj Singh cast his vote in his native village, Barhiya. The Union Minister cast his vote at a polling booth located in Middle School-2 in Barahiya town. Officials welcomed him upon his arrival by presenting him with a sapling.

Speaking to reporters after voting, the Union Minister Giriraj confidently claimed a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 95 out of the 121 seats contested during the first phase of polling.

Nov 06, 2025 07:30 (IST)
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha Offers Prayers

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha, offered prayers at his residence as the first phase of polling began in the state.

Nov 06, 2025 07:25 (IST)
8 Month Pregnant Woman Casts Ballot In Bihar's Hajipur

As the first phase of polling commenced in Bihar, an inspiring moment unfolded at a polling booth in the Hajipur assembly constituency. Drishti Sinha, who is eight months pregnant, arrived with her family to cast her vote.

She underscored the necessity of casting a ballot, emphasising that voting is crucial for securing development in the region. Sinha said that if she could make the effort to come and vote in her condition, there was no reason why other women could not do the same.

Nov 06, 2025 07:16 (IST)
Nitin Nabin, BJP Candidate In Bihar's Bankipur, Casts Ballot

Bihar Minister and BJP candidate from the Bankipur constituency, Nitin Nabin, arrived at the polling station located at Miller High School in Digha, Patna, to cast his vote. 

Nov 06, 2025 07:12 (IST)
Voting For Phase 1 Of Bihar Assembly Election Begins

Visuals from a polling booth in Lakhanpur of Bihar's Tarapur constituency as people queue up to cast their vote.

Nov 06, 2025 07:10 (IST)
Rajnath Singh Appeals To Voters As Bihar Polling Begins

As the first phase of polling began, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the day as a "festival of democracy" and urged all eligible citizens to participate enthusiastically.

"Today is the first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. I urge all voters to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy. On this occasion, hearty congratulations to the young voters who are going to vote for the first time," he wrote on X.

Nov 06, 2025 07:05 (IST)
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Appeals To All Voters, Especially 'Gen-Z'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face, emphasised the importance of the ongoing polls and appealed to all citizens, particularly the first-time "Gen-Z" voters, to cast their ballots in the interest of upholding democracy, the constitution, and humanity.

In a video message on X, Yadav said, "Today is an important day for voting. The future destiny of Bihar will be determined by the single button you press. It is very essential for you to vote in the interest of democracy, the constitution, and humanity. I want to appeal to all voters, especially the GEN-Z exercising their vote for the first time."

Nov 06, 2025 06:58 (IST)
Mock Polling At A Polling Booth In Bihar's Samastipur

Nov 06, 2025 06:54 (IST)
Focus On Inclusivity In Bihar Assembly Elections

A concerted effort has been made to promote an inclusive environment. This phase features 926 all-women-managed booths and 107 booths managed entirely by Divyang (differently-abled) personnel. In addition, 320 model booths have been established across the region to provide enhanced facilities and a better experience for voters. The key districts participating in this phase are Patna, Vaishali, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Munger, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, and Muzaffarpur.

Nov 06, 2025 06:52 (IST)
PM Modi Urges Bihar To "Vote With Full Enthusiasm"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to mark the start of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, calling the day the "festival of democracy."

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Today in Bihar is the first phase of the festival of democracy. My appeal to all voters of this phase in the assembly elections is that they should vote with full enthusiasm. On this occasion, my special congratulations to all my young companions of the state who are going to cast their vote for the first time."

Nov 06, 2025 06:46 (IST)
"No Vacancy": BJP's Samrat Choudhary On If He Will Be Bihar Chief Minister

There is no vacancy for Chief Minister in Bihar, and the BJP will continue to back incumbent Nitish Kumar for the top post, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said at NDTV Bihar Power Play in Patna today. The BJP leader was speaking at NDTV Bihar Power Play.

Asked about the buzz over his chances to take over as Chief Minister, he replied, "There is no vacancy for Chief Minister. Bihar has seen a long, dark chapter. After (Bihar's first Chief Minister) Sri Krishna Sinha, Bihar saw many Chief Ministers in the next 40 years, and none completed the five-year term. Nitish Kumar showed development to Bihar. After 2005, girls and boys got school uniforms and cycles. He took education forward. Bihar had 2,000 high schools, now it has 10,000," he said.

Nov 06, 2025 06:43 (IST)
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Jobs, Migration, Corruption, Decline Of Education Remain Top Agenda

In a state where many seek opportunities beyond its borders, the promise of jobs is not a mere campaign promise but a lifeline.

Tejashwi Yadav's pledge of one government job for every household -translating to a staggering 1.3 crore jobs over five years - strikes a chord. It embodies hope and ambition, in stark contrast to the NDA manifesto which promises 1 crore government jobs and aims to create 1 crore women lakhpatis.

Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraj Party adds another layer to this complex narrative, echoing concern about corruption and decline in essential services.

His emphasis on jobs, education, and health aligns with the electorate's urgent desires, yet his independent stance raises questions about the potential fracture of the Opposition vote.

Nov 06, 2025 06:41 (IST)
Pulse of Bihar: How Phase 1 Of Assembly Polls May Unfold

What are the main agendas and who are the star campaigners for the first phase of assembly elections to be held in Bihar on November 6? The last time, Mahagathbandhan had the advantage in the belt in the south of Ganga. Will the NDA, with a blitzkrieg campaign strategy, trounce the Mahagathbandhan this time? Read here

