Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Bihar is set to vote on 121 seats in the first phase of the voting scheduled to begin at 7am. The election will test the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance)'s strength against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s resilience, which has already raised the political decibel from Patna to Delhi.
The elections are being fought on planks ranging from development to law and order, pitting Nitish Kumar's governance record against Tejashwi Yadav's social justice push.
Another factor to watch out for is the influence of election strategist Prashant Kishor's new Jan Suraaj party, which is aiming to be the dark horse in Bihar's vibrant politics. How caste politics impacts voting patterns will be a key factor to keep an eye on.
Here Are Live Updates On Bihar Assembly Elections 2025:
Voters Pose At Selfie Point At Polling Booth In Bihar's Mokama Assembly Constituency
Amit Shah Urges Record Bihar Turnout To Prevent 'Jungle Raj' Return
Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the voters of Bihar, especially the youth, urging them to cast their ballots in "record numbers" during the first phase of polling. Shah called the election as a crucial choice, stating that every vote will serve to prevent the return of 'jungle raj.'
"Voters of Bihar, brothers and sisters, especially the youth-I urge you to vote in record numbers in the first phase of polling today. Each and every one of your votes will pave the way to prevent the return of jungle raj in Bihar, sustain good governance, and build a developed, self-reliant Bihar. Teach a lesson in this election to those who toy with the country's security by providing protection to infiltrators and Naxalites," he wrote on X.
बिहार के मतदाता बहनों-भाइयों, विशेषकर युवाओं से आग्रह करता हूँ कि आज पहले चरण के मतदान में रिकॉर्ड संख्या में वोट करें।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 6, 2025
आपका एक-एक वोट बिहार में जंगलराज की वापसी को रोकने, सुशासन को बनाए रखने और एक विकसित, आत्मनिर्भर बिहार के निर्माण का मार्ग प्रशस्त करेगा। घुसपैठियों और…
Bihar Phase 1 Assembly Elections: Man Arrives On Buffalo, Urges People To Cast Their Votes
Tejashwi Yadav Arrives At A Polling Station In Patna
RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Minister face Tejashwi Yadav, along with his wife, Rajshree Yadav arrived at a polling station in Patna to cast their votes for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections.
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav, along with his wife, Rajshree Yadav arrives at a polling station in Patna to cast their votes for the first phase of #BiharAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/lmPGjrKq3A— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025
"Loktantra Ka Tyohar:" Poll Body Urges People To Cast Their Vote As Phase 1 Of Bihar Polls Begin
The Election Commission of India (ECI) urged all eligible voters to exercise their franchise, asserting that "Bihar is ready" for the "festival of Democracy" as the first phase of the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar began on Thursday.
#LoktantraKaTyohar ✨— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) November 6, 2025
बिहार है तैयार।
मतदान केंद्र में सभी मतदाताओं का स्वागत है। #BiharElections2025 #Bihar #ECI pic.twitter.com/mqzV5qlWVb
Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Yadav And The Story Of The Charwaha Schools
Long before he stood on the floor of the Lok Sabha and delivered his signature one-liners, making even his opponents laugh, Lalu Prasad Yadav's story began in Bihar's Phulwaria village. From Phulwaria to Patna Secretariat and then to Parliament, he's spent over 50 years in the political corridors.
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh Casts Vote In Phase 1 Of Bihar Elections
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Patna. He said, "This is a festival of democracy. We must follow 'Pehle matdaan, phir jal-paan'. NDA government in the leadership of Nitish Kumar will be formed in Bihar again."
#WATCH | Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh casts his vote in #BiharElection2025, at a polling booth in Patna— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025
He says, "This is a festival of democracy. We must follow 'Pehle matdaan, phir jal-paan'...NDA government in the leadership of Nitish Kumar will be formed in… pic.twitter.com/uYSfZuwl88
Khagaria Voters Queue Up Early For Bihar Phase 1 Elections
VIDEO | Bihar assembly polls phase-1: Voters turn up at 182 KN Club, Khagaria, to cast their votes early in the day.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2025
A voter Kavita Kumari says, “I have come here early in the morning to cast vote. I want an educated government to get elected so that my children’s future can be… pic.twitter.com/v2DQg2MNtz
Actor And Singer Khesari Lal Yadav, RJD candidate From Chapra, Casts His Vote
Actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav, RJD candidate from Bihar's Chapra, casts vote at a polling centre.
VIDEO | Bihar Elections 2025: Actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav, RJD candidate from Chapra, casts vote at a polling centre set up in Buniyadi Vidyalaya, Saran's Ekma.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#BiharElections2025 #BiharElectionsWithPTI pic.twitter.com/PymhD3OxIH
"People Are Voting For Development": Bihar Minister Sanjay Saraogi
Bihar Minister and five-time BJP MLA from Darbhanga, Sanjay Saraogi, expressed strong confidence in National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory and said that "the people are voting in the name of development."
He said, "The people are voting in the name of development. It looks like NDA will form the government with a majority. I have been a five-time MLA from here, and I will win the sixth time too. The public has come to vote with their minds made up to form the NDA government. The common man is with PM Modi and NDA."
#BiharElections | Darbhanga | Bihar Minister and BJP candidate from Darbhanga, Sanjay Saraogi, says, "The people are voting in the name of development. It looks like NDA will form the government with a majority. I have been a five-time MLA from here, and I will win the sixth… pic.twitter.com/4xYTcUIwN6— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025
BJP Candidate Maithili Thakur Offers Prayers In Bihar's Darbhanga
Singer and BJP candidate from Alinagar, Maithili Thakur offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Alinagar, Darbhanga.
She said, "I start each day by offering prayers. I am learning new things every day. I am trying to ensure that no voter faces any problems. I am ready."
#WATCH | #BiharElection2025 | Singer and BJP candidate from Alinagar, Maithili Thakur offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Alinagar, Darbhanga. pic.twitter.com/lglEj7HK2S— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Casts Vote In First Phase Of Elections
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha, casts his vote for the first phase of Assembly Elections.
He said, "I am also going to cast my vote. Everyone in Bihar has the opportunity to cast their votes. I appeal to every Bihari to come out and cast their votes in large numbers. Voting has started peacefully, I thank the Election Commission."
#WATCH | Lakhisarai, Bihar | Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha, casts his vote for the first phase of #BiharAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/Mh82abTZVE— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025
RJD's Veena Devi Appeals For Fearless, Peaceful Voting In Bihar's Mokama
Veena Devi, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate contesting from Bihar's Mokama seat, began her polling day by offering prayers at a local temple before casting her vote. She urged voters to "not fear anyone" and to "vote peacefully."
"I want to tell the voters that they should not fear anyone and vote peacefully. There is no need to fear anyone," Devi said.
VIDEO | Bihar Election 2025: Veena Devi, RJD candidate from Mokama seat, offers prayers at a temple ahead of casting vote, says, "I want to tell the voters that they should not fear anyone and vote peacefully. There is no need to fear anyone."#BiharElections2025… pic.twitter.com/iOk99pqVdV— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2025
Giriraj Singh Casts Vote In His Native Village, Predicts NDA Victory In First Phase In Bihar
Union Minister Giriraj Singh cast his vote in his native village, Barhiya. The Union Minister cast his vote at a polling booth located in Middle School-2 in Barahiya town. Officials welcomed him upon his arrival by presenting him with a sapling.
Speaking to reporters after voting, the Union Minister Giriraj confidently claimed a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 95 out of the 121 seats contested during the first phase of polling.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha Offers Prayers
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha, offered prayers at his residence as the first phase of polling began in the state.
#WATCH | Lakhisarai, Bihar | Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha, offers prayers at his residence.— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025
Voting for the first phase of #BiharAssemblyElection2025 has begun. pic.twitter.com/bFhHHtab47
8 Month Pregnant Woman Casts Ballot In Bihar's Hajipur
As the first phase of polling commenced in Bihar, an inspiring moment unfolded at a polling booth in the Hajipur assembly constituency. Drishti Sinha, who is eight months pregnant, arrived with her family to cast her vote.
She underscored the necessity of casting a ballot, emphasising that voting is crucial for securing development in the region. Sinha said that if she could make the effort to come and vote in her condition, there was no reason why other women could not do the same.
Nitin Nabin, BJP Candidate In Bihar's Bankipur, Casts Ballot
Bihar Minister and BJP candidate from the Bankipur constituency, Nitin Nabin, arrived at the polling station located at Miller High School in Digha, Patna, to cast his vote.
#WATCH | Bihar: Voting for the first phase of #BiharElection2025 begins.— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025
Bihar Minister and BJP candidate from Bankipur, Nitin Nabin, arrives at a polling station in Miller High School, Booth Numbers 394 & 396 in Digha, Patna, to cast his vote.#BiharAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/oHb0COOdTC
Voting For Phase 1 Of Bihar Assembly Election Begins
Visuals from a polling booth in Lakhanpur of Bihar's Tarapur constituency as people queue up to cast their vote.
#WATCH | Bihar: Voting for the first phase of #BiharElection2025 begins.— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025
Visuals from a polling booth in Lakhanpur of Tarapur constituency as people queue up to cast their vote. pic.twitter.com/y9ixRL1G9I
Rajnath Singh Appeals To Voters As Bihar Polling Begins
As the first phase of polling began, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the day as a "festival of democracy" and urged all eligible citizens to participate enthusiastically.
"Today is the first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. I urge all voters to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy. On this occasion, hearty congratulations to the young voters who are going to vote for the first time," he wrote on X.
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Appeals To All Voters, Especially 'Gen-Z'
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face, emphasised the importance of the ongoing polls and appealed to all citizens, particularly the first-time "Gen-Z" voters, to cast their ballots in the interest of upholding democracy, the constitution, and humanity.
In a video message on X, Yadav said, "Today is an important day for voting. The future destiny of Bihar will be determined by the single button you press. It is very essential for you to vote in the interest of democracy, the constitution, and humanity. I want to appeal to all voters, especially the GEN-Z exercising their vote for the first time."
सभी बिहार के भाग्य विधाताओं को मेरा प्रणाम।— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 5, 2025
आज मतदान का महत्वपूर्ण दिन है। बिहार की आगे की नियति कैसी होगी ये आपके द्वारा दबाया गया एक बटन तय करेगा। लोकतंत्र, संविधान और मानवीयता के हित हेतु आपका मतदान करना बहुत आवश्यक है। मैं सभी मतदाताओं से, विशेष रूप से पहली बार अपने मत का… pic.twitter.com/szaAZykLUy
Mock Polling At A Polling Booth In Bihar's Samastipur
#WATCH | Bihar: Mock polling underway at a polling booth in Samastipur.— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025
Voting will begin at 7 am today for the first phase of #BiharElection2025 pic.twitter.com/EMJL30E5YU
Focus On Inclusivity In Bihar Assembly Elections
A concerted effort has been made to promote an inclusive environment. This phase features 926 all-women-managed booths and 107 booths managed entirely by Divyang (differently-abled) personnel. In addition, 320 model booths have been established across the region to provide enhanced facilities and a better experience for voters. The key districts participating in this phase are Patna, Vaishali, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Munger, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, and Muzaffarpur.
PM Modi Urges Bihar To "Vote With Full Enthusiasm"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to mark the start of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, calling the day the "festival of democracy."
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Today in Bihar is the first phase of the festival of democracy. My appeal to all voters of this phase in the assembly elections is that they should vote with full enthusiasm. On this occasion, my special congratulations to all my young companions of the state who are going to cast their vote for the first time."
बिहार में आज लोकतंत्र के उत्सव का पहला चरण है। विधानसभा चुनावों में इस दौर के सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे पूरे उत्साह के साथ मतदान करें। इस मौके पर पहली बार वोट डालने जा रहे राज्य के अपने सभी युवा साथियों को मेरी विशेष बधाई। याद रखना है- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2025
"No Vacancy": BJP's Samrat Choudhary On If He Will Be Bihar Chief Minister
There is no vacancy for Chief Minister in Bihar, and the BJP will continue to back incumbent Nitish Kumar for the top post, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said at NDTV Bihar Power Play in Patna today. The BJP leader was speaking at NDTV Bihar Power Play.
Asked about the buzz over his chances to take over as Chief Minister, he replied, "There is no vacancy for Chief Minister. Bihar has seen a long, dark chapter. After (Bihar's first Chief Minister) Sri Krishna Sinha, Bihar saw many Chief Ministers in the next 40 years, and none completed the five-year term. Nitish Kumar showed development to Bihar. After 2005, girls and boys got school uniforms and cycles. He took education forward. Bihar had 2,000 high schools, now it has 10,000," he said.
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Jobs, Migration, Corruption, Decline Of Education Remain Top Agenda
In a state where many seek opportunities beyond its borders, the promise of jobs is not a mere campaign promise but a lifeline.
Tejashwi Yadav's pledge of one government job for every household -translating to a staggering 1.3 crore jobs over five years - strikes a chord. It embodies hope and ambition, in stark contrast to the NDA manifesto which promises 1 crore government jobs and aims to create 1 crore women lakhpatis.
Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraj Party adds another layer to this complex narrative, echoing concern about corruption and decline in essential services.
His emphasis on jobs, education, and health aligns with the electorate's urgent desires, yet his independent stance raises questions about the potential fracture of the Opposition vote.
Pulse of Bihar: How Phase 1 Of Assembly Polls May Unfold
What are the main agendas and who are the star campaigners for the first phase of assembly elections to be held in Bihar on November 6? The last time, Mahagathbandhan had the advantage in the belt in the south of Ganga. Will the NDA, with a blitzkrieg campaign strategy, trounce the Mahagathbandhan this time? Read here