Protests At Bangladesh High Commission In Delhi Over Hindu Man's Lynching

A major protest has erupted outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi in the wake of the brutal killing of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, by an Islamist mob in Bangladesh's Mymensingh last week. The demonstrations are being led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal to denounce alleged atrocities against Hindus and vandalism of their religious places in Bangladesh.

Delhi Police has stepped up security outside the High Commission in view of the protest. Despite heavy security deployment, several protesters were seen breaking barricades and inching towards the diplomatic establishment. As per reports, protestors have reportedly managed to break at least two layers of barricades. Several demonstrators were also seen holding banners and placards, raising slogans at the embassy.

However, security agencies had already been on alert in anticipation of the protest and have put in place tight security arrangements outside the building to prevent any untoward incident. The area has been secured with three layers of barricading, with troops from the police and paramilitary deployed to control the crowd.

Hindu Man's Lynching In Bangladesh

Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched to death by a mob, and his body was set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Mymensingh on December 19.

At least 12 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder.