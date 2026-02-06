Clashes Outside Muhammad Yunus' House In Dhaka Ahead Of Bangladesh Polls

Violent clashes erupted in the heart of Bangladesh capital Dhaka Friday as government employees demanding implementation of the Ninth National Pay Scale confronted police outside Jamuna, the official residence of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

The clashes come six days before a general election that is supposed to lead the country into the hands of an elected government for the first time since violence in August 2024, which forced then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to stand down and flee to India.

A Yunus-led caretaker administration was set up to oversee a 'free and fair' election.

The unrest began this morning with protesters from across the country assembling at Shaheed Minar and marching toward Jamuna, calling for the immediate publication and implementation of the gazette based on the Ninth National Pay Commission report.

Chanting slogans like 'there is no rice in the stomach – what development is there in the mouth?', demonstrators accused the government of ignoring their livelihood concerns.

At 11.30 am, protesters broke through police barricades at Shahbagh and advanced toward the Jamuna entrance. Police responded by firing water cannons, tear gas, and sound grenades, and conducting lathi charges, in an effort to disperse the crowd.

Uniformed troops were also deployed to prevent the protest from reaching the residence.

Several people were reportedly injured as clashes intensified.

Tensions rose further when a senior police officer, Deputy Commissioner Masud Alam questioned a protesting official, "Have you come to Jamuna to sabotage the election?"

Government employees said continued police action could have serious political consequences. "If attacks continue we will boycott the elections," a protester said.

Police later stated they were working to contain the situation.

"We are remaining alert so that law and order does not deteriorate. We are talking to the protesters so that they move elsewhere," Alam said.

As of Friday afternoon, the area around Shahbagh and Jamuna remained tense, with heavy security deployed and authorities monitoring the situation closely.