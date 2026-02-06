15 Killed, 80 Injured In Suicide Bombing Attack At Shrine In Islamabad

At least 15 people were killed, and 80 were injured after a suicide bomber detonated himself inside a shrine in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad. The explosion occurred at Tarlai Imambargah, situated in the Shehzad Town area of the city.

According to Pakistani media reports, a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the main gate of the Shia place of worship during afternoon hours.

Quoting security officials, The Times of Islamabad reported that the attacker appears to have been stopped by alert guards at the entrance, preventing entry into the main hall where worshippers had gathered.

Despite the interception, video footage of the blast site showed the explosion caused heavy damage to the gate structure and shattered windows of nearby buildings, with debris scattered across the road. Dead bodies, several with their limbs apart, were also seen in the videos.

Following the blast, the Islamabad Inspector General of Police declared a city-wide emergency while rescue and law-enforcement teams rushed to the scene amid fears of multiple casualties, The Times of Islamabad reported.

The injured are being shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic Hospital.

The incident occurred less than three months after a suicide blast outside a district and sessions court building in Islamabad on November 11, 2025. Twelve people were killed, and more than 30 were injured in the explosion.