At least 69 people were killed, and 169 were injured after a suicide bomber detonated himself inside a shrine in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad. The explosion occurred at Tarlai Imambargah, situated in the Shehzad Town area of the city.

According to Pakistani media reports, a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the main gate of the Shia place of worship during afternoon hours.

Following the blast, the Islamabad Inspector General of Police declared a city-wide emergency while rescue and law-enforcement teams rushed to the scene amid fears of multiple casualties, The Times of Islamabad reported.