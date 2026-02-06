At least 69 people were killed, and 169 were injured after a suicide bomber detonated himself inside a shrine in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad. The explosion occurred at Tarlai Imambargah, situated in the Shehzad Town area of the city.
According to Pakistani media reports, a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the main gate of the Shia place of worship during afternoon hours.
Following the blast, the Islamabad Inspector General of Police declared a city-wide emergency while rescue and law-enforcement teams rushed to the scene amid fears of multiple casualties, The Times of Islamabad reported.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion, but suspicion is likely to fall on militants such as the Pakistani Taliban or the Islamic State group, which has been blamed for previous attacks on Shiite worshippers, a minority in the country. Militants often target security forces and civilians across Pakistan.
Though attacks are not so frequent in Islamabad, Pakistan has seen a surge in militant violence in recent months, largely blamed on Baloch separatist groups and the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, which is a separate group, but allied with Afghanistan's Taliban. A regional affiliate of the Islamic State group has also been active in the country.
(AP)