Video Shows Moment Powerful Explosion Hit Pakistan's Quetta, 10 Dead

Reports said that gunfire was also heard in the area after the explosion, spreading panic and fear among residents.

Bodies of at least eight people have been recovered from the site

  • At least ten people were killed in a powerful explosion in Quetta, Balochistan province
  • The blast occurred near the Frontier Corps Headquarters on Zarghun Road in Quetta
  • Gunfire was reported after the blast, causing panic among local residents
At least ten people were killed and 32 others were injured after a powerful explosion hit Quetta in Pakistan's Balochistan province. The bomb went off on the corner of FC (Frontier Constabulary) Headquarters on Zarghun Road in Quetta on Tuesday afternoon.

The blast was so powerful that it was heard across Model Town and adjoining areas and shattered the windows of nearby houses and buildings, according to Pakistani media reports.

Soon after, the gunfire was also heard in the area, spreading panic and fear among residents. Rescue teams and police personnel have reached the spot, and the area has been cordoned off for a search operation, according to a report by Pakistan's Aaj news.

A CCTV video has emerged on social media showing the moment a powerful explosion hit a busy road.

Quoting Muhammad Baloch, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Special Operations Quetta, Dawn reported that the blast occurred as an explosive-laden vehicle took a turn from Model Town towards Hali Road, near the FC headquarters.

Fearing mass casualties, a state of emergency has also been declared in hospitals across the city. Authorities have also launched an investigation to determine the nature of the explosion.

According to Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, 10 people were killed in the attack, including five individuals who died on the spot and five others who succumbed to injuries during treatment.

“Thirty-two injured have been taken to the Civil Hospital and Trauma Centre,” Kakar said, according to a Dawn report.

Two FC personnel were also reportedly injured in the gunfire and blast.

