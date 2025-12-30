"Deeply Concerned": PM Modi On Alleged Ukraine Attack On Putin's Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed "deep concern" over reports of Ukraine allegedly attacking the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and urged the two countries to focus on diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing war.

"Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation. Ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace. We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

PM Modi has been stressing for dialogue and diplomacy since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, on Monday, had alleged that Ukraine carried out a drone attack on Putin's residence between Moscow and Saint Petersburg. According to him, 91 drones were intercepted and brought down at Putin's "official residence" in the Novgorod region; however, there was no damage or casualties resulting from the incident. As a result of the alleged attack, Lavrov said that "Russia's negotiating position will be revised" in the ongoing peace talks seeking to end Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, rejected the claim, calling it a "typical Russian lie" to justify fresh strikes on Kyiv. He said that Russia's claim "undermined" his shared efforts with US President Donald Trump to end an almost four-year-long war.

"Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer. This alleged "residence strike" story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia's own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war. Typical Russian lies. Furthermore, the Russians have already targeted Kyiv in the past, including the Cabinet of Ministers building," Zelensky wrote on X.

He added, "Ukraine does not take steps that can undermine diplomacy. To the contrary, Russia always takes such steps. This is one of many differences between us. It is critical that the world doesn't stay silent now. We cannot allow Russia to undermine the work on achieving a lasting peace."

Trump "very angry" about alleged attack

Trump, who spoke to Putin hours before meeting Zelensky in the US, said he was informed about the alleged attack - which he has been "very angry" about.

"I don't like it. It's not good. I learned about it from President Putin today. I was very angry about it. It's a delicate period of time. This is not the right time. It's one thing to be offensive, because they're offensive. It's another thing to attack his house. It's not the right time to do any of that," he said.

Trump, however, said that a peace deal was "very close" following talks with Zelensky.

The Ukrainian President announced that the US had finally promised security guarantees in a post-war settlement - albeit for 15 years, with the possibility of an extension. But the key issue of territory and the future of the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine remains unresolved. Putin has been pushing for full control of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region as part of a post-war settlement and said that his army still aimed to take it and three other Ukrainian regions Moscow claims as its own by force.

The recent angry exchanges between the warring neighbours, including a statement by Russia that it was reviewing its stance in negotiations in response to the attack, has dealt a new blow to prospects for peace in Ukraine.