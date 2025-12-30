Priyanka Gandhi's Son Raihan Vadra Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Aviva Baig

Raihan Vadra, the son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Aviva Baig, reports say.

Raihan Vadra, 25, proposed to Aviva Baig, his girlfriend of seven years, recently and she said yes, sources have confirmed to NDTV.

Both families have given their approval to the couple.

Aviva Baig and her family are based in Delhi. The two families are close, the sources said.

Who Is Raihan Vadra

Raihan Vadra is a visual artist who has been capturing the world through his camera lens since he was ten. His portfolio spans wildlife, street, and commercial photography, according to his bio available on the APRE Art House, a contemporary art gallery based in Colaba, Mumbai.

In 2021, Vadra debuted his first solo exhibition, 'Dark Perception,' at Bikaner House in New Delhi, exploring the theme of imaginative freedom. The exhibition mined his experiences with light, space, and time after he suffered an eye-injury during a school cricket match in 2017.

"I started to do a lot of black and white shoots after my eye accident; the perception of how one perceive things and using the concept of darkness to seek light," Raihan Vadra told NDTV.

Encouraged by his mother, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, photography has been Raihan's childhood passion. His grandfather, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, too loved photography, and the junior Vadra studies his works.

Aviva Baig is also a photographer and producer, as per her Instagram bio.