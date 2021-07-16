Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Son Explores Darkness In Delhi Photo Exhibition

The exhibition, which began on July 11, is currently underway at Delhi's Bikaner House

What happens when there is darkness? Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son, Raihan Vadra, explores this theme in his first photo exhibition titled "Dark Perception", which mines his experiences with light, space, and time after he suffered an eye-injury during a school cricket match in 2017.

"Light, space, time, three determinants of our perception of the world. Each defines the illusions of our reality. What happens when there is darkness?" tweeted the 20-year-old.

Dark Perception (2021), at Bikaner House, New Delhi



———



Light, space, time,

three determinants of our perception of the world.

Each defines the illusions of our reality.



What happens when there is darkness? #DarkPerceptionpic.twitter.com/CC8mTwYjvN — Raihan Rajiv Vadra (@raihanrvadra) July 15, 2021

"I started to do a lot of black and white shoots after my eye accident; the perception of how one perceive things and using the concept of darkness to seek light,"Raihan Vadra told NDTV.

Encouraged by his mother Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, photography has been Raihan's childhood passion. His grandfather, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, too loved photography and the junior Vadra has begun to appreciate and study his works.

"The use of DSLR then and now, his (Rajiv Gandhi's) works and what they did were very interesting... My mother is my sharpest critic and guides me apart from my uncle (Rahul Gandhi), who helped me conceptualise the exhibition.

The photographs range from wildlife shoots, to his journey in London where he is studying. For him his grandmother Congress president Sonia Gandhi's rare outdoor visit to see his work was a proud moment.

Love you Ma❤️ https://t.co/IKTIUBUWQl — Raihan Rajiv Vadra (@raihanrvadra) July 12, 2021

"Proud of my boy for finding his own path and working hard towards his goals. His 1st exhibition, 'Dark Perception: An Exposition of Light, Space and Time', is currently up at Bikaner House, New Delhi," tweeted Priyanka Gandhi Varda, posting a selfie with the young artist.

The exhibition, which began on July 11, is currently underway at Delhi's Bikaner House. It runs till July 17.