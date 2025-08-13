'Freedom Of Speech Regulated By Israel?' Congress On Envoy-Priyanka Gandhi Row

Israel Ambassador Reuven Azar criticising Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - after she accused Tel Aviv of genocide in Palestine - has been condemned by the Congress' Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi.

In a long X post Mr Khera slammed Mr Azar and said his criticism of a sitting Member of Parliament is 'both unprecedented and intolerable'. Tagging Mr Jaishankar, the Congress leader demanded the Israeli diplomat's attempt to 'publicly intimidate' Priyanka Gandhi be shut down.

Mr Khera also demanded Parliament act 'even if the Union Government is silent...'

"That the Ambassador of a State accused of genocide worldwide would target a sitting Member of Parliament... is a direct affront to the dignity of Indian democracy," he said.

That the ambassador of a state accused of genocide worldwide would target a sitting Member of the Indian Parliament is both unprecedented and intolerable. It is a direct affront to the dignity of Indian democracy.@DrSJaishankar – Will you address the Israeli Ambassador's public… https://t.co/mHlFlDNoZi — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) August 12, 2025

"Will Dr Jaishankar address the Israeli Ambassador's public attempt to intimidate Priyanka Gandhi? Or has freedom of speech in India now begun to be regulated from Israel?"

Mr Khera also tagged Mr Azar and slammed him for killing civilians in Gaza, 'including those queuing for aid'. "No amount of whitewashing or deflection can obscure the facts," he said.

Apart from Mr Khera, the Congress' Gaurav Gogoi also hit out.

"The disparaging comments made by a foreign Ambassador against a Member of Parliament of India is a serious breach of privilege. Even if the Union Government is silent, the Parliament cannot remain a passive spectator..." he said on X.

The disparaging comments made by a foreign Ambassador against a Member of Parliament of India is a serious breach of privilege. Even if the Union Government is silent, the Parliament cannot remain a passive spectator. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) August 13, 2025

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted, "The Israeli state is committing genocide. It has murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children. It has starved hundreds to death including many children and is threatening to starve millions."

She further condemned global silence, stating, "Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself," and criticized the Indian government, adding, "It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine."

What is shameful is your deceit. Israel Killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists. The terrible cost in human lives derives from Hamas's heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, their shooting of people trying to evacuate or receive assistance and their rocket fire. Israel facilitated 2… https://t.co/e3lSUwfmXH — 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) August 12, 2025

In response to her remarks, Mr Azar said, "What is shameful is your deceit. Israel Killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists. The terrible cost in human lives derives from Hamas's heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, their shooting of people trying to evacuate or receive assistance and their rocket fire."

READ | "Shameful Is Your Deceit": Israel Envoy Slams PGV's Genocide Claim

He also highlighted Israel's humanitarian efforts, saying, "Israel facilitated 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza while Hamas tries to sequestrate them, thereby creating hunger."

This exchange comes amid intensifying violence and growing international debate over the humanitarian crisis and civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

READ | US Guards Called Gaza Refugees 'Zombies', Shot At Them: Report

Adding to the rising tensions, Ms Gandhi Vadra condemned the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists, calling it a "heinous crime" and accusing Israel of trying to silence truth through "violence and hatred".

