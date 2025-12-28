Newlywed Bengaluru Couple Dies By Suicide 2 Days And 1,000 km Apart

A man travelled from Bengaluru to a hotel more than a thousand kilometres away in Maharashtra's Nagpur, where he died by suicide on Saturday. His mother, who accompanied him on the journey, also attempted suicide and remains in critical condition.

Suraj Shivanna, 36, hanged himself from a ceiling fan two days after his wife, Ganvi, died by suicide in Bengaluru on Thursday. Following her death, a case had been registered against Suraj for allegedly driving her to suicide, based on a complaint filed by her parents.

The couple got married on October 29 in Bengaluru and subsequently travelled to Sri Lanka for their honeymoon. However, the trip was cut short, and they returned to Bengaluru last week following a dispute.

Ganavi's family claimed they brought the 26-year-old back to their home after she reportedly faced "rejection and humiliation" from her in-laws.

On Tuesday, Ganavi attempted suicide and was rushed to a hospital. She was later declared brain dead and kept on a ventilator support. She died on Thursday.

After her death, Ganavi's family filed a complaint in Bengaluru, accusing Shivanna and his family members of dowry harassment. They also staged a protest in front of her in-laws' home, demanding their arrest.

Facing backlash in their city, Shivanna and his mother, Jayanti, travelled to Nagpur, where the man was later found dead.

Suraj's brother, Sanjay Shivanna, informed the Nagpur Police about the suicide attempt at a hotel on Wardha Road.

While Suraj's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, his mother continues to fight for her life in a local hospital.