"Wanted To Speak To His Mother": Bengaluru Tycoon's Final Moments In Office

Confident Group Chairman Dr CJ Roy died by suicide on Friday at his Bengaluru office, moments after an Income Tax (IT) interrogation linked to ongoing raids on his companies. The incident occurred shortly after Roy told colleagues he wanted to speak with his mother, and unfolded while officials were questioning him about documents seized during earlier searches.

Income Tax raids were first conducted on companies linked to Roy in the first week of December. Over the last few days, IT sleuths had been questioning him about the seized documents and asking for clarifications.

Roy had already appeared for questioning in Kerala earlier. After returning from Dubai, he informed officials that he would be available in Bengaluru whenever needed. The IT team then began questioning him in the city.

On Thursday morning, the Income Tax Department had conducted raids on companies linked to him. During the raids, it was allegedly revealed that he possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

What Happened On Friday Afternoon

On Friday, Managing Director of Confident Group, TA Joseph, accompanied Roy to the company's office on Langford Road so Roy could provide a statement to IT officials. After reaching the office, Roy reportedly went into his cabin.

According to Joseph, Roy later said he wanted to speak with his mother. Joseph stepped out of the cabin, and shortly after, security staff informed him that Roy had instructed them not to let anyone inside.

When Roy did not respond to repeated knocking, the staff realised the cabin door was locked from the inside. The door was then broken open. Roy was found seated in his chair with bloodstains on his shirt and was unresponsive.

An ambulance was called immediately. Medical staff who reached the office found no pulse. He was rushed to Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout and taken to the emergency unit, but could not be revived.

Police Case And Investigation

Following the incident, a formal complaint has been filed at the police station by Joseph, seeking a detailed investigation into the events leading up to Roy's death.

Joseph has urged the police to thoroughly examine the circumstances that may have pushed Roy to take the extreme step.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said that the incident took place between 3:00 pm and 3:30 pm. He added that IT teams from Kerala had been conducting searches at Roy's offices for the past three days and had questioned him on the day of the incident as well.

When asked whether this could turn into an abetment to suicide case, the commissioner said the investigation would proceed based on the complaint.

Roy's brother told a Malayalam news channel that the IT team from Kerala had first come on December 3 last year and stayed in Bengaluru for a few days. They returned again on January 28 after calling Roy back from Dubai.

The Confident Group, a well-known real estate company, has been involved in several projects across South India. It was also the title sponsor for a few seasons of the Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam, hosted by actor Mohanlal.