Rs 4 Crore Bill, 18 Months: Mumbai Couple's Struggle To Keep Son Alive

The Harish Rana judgment brought national focus to patients trapped between life and death. Today, the case of Anand Dixit in Mumbai is raising similar questions, as he remains in a vegetative state more than two years after a devastating accident.

Harish Rana had suffered serious brain injuries after a fall from the fourth floor in 2013. Since then, he had been on life support and confined to a bed with a tracheostomy tube for respiration and a gastrojejunostomy tube for feeding. After years of exhausting hope against every medical certainty, Rana's parents filed a plea seeking euthanasia for him, which was finally allowed by the Supreme Court.

But in a quiet corner of Mumbai, 35-year-old Anand Dixit has become the living shadow of that very tragedy. For 2.5 years, Anand has remained trapped in a persistent vegetative state.

Like Rana, Anand is a prisoner of a "living death," but his family refuses to let him go.

The nightmare began on a foggy winter night in 2023 in Gorakhpur. On December 29, 2023, Anand was riding a brand-new scooter he had bought that very day. What was supposed to be a vehicle of his dreams became the instrument of his ruin. The accident left him suspended in a state where he is fed through tubes and breathes through machines.

His 24-hour caretaker, Arjun Prajapati, has spent 18 months waiting for a blink, a squeeze of a hand, or a single word, but the silence remains absolute. This is the vegetative reality where a body that exists, but a life that has paused.

The Dixit family has been under immense financial strain to keep their son's heart beating. With medical bills crossing Rs 4 crore, they have sold their land and their savings. In a heartless turn of events, while they were fighting for Anand in hospitals like Kokilaben and Lotus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished their only home in Mumbai.

The family was forced to relocate to a rented home to ensure their child's safety and continued medical treatment after their building was completely demolished by the BMC. This enforcement action stemmed from long-standing structural or legal disputes between the developer and the BMC that remained unresolved for years, leaving the residents with no alternative but to vacate the premises. Now displaced by the demolition drive, the family is navigating the challenges of maintaining their child's health and security.

Anand's father says the family has been “financially looted” at every step of their son's medical battle, from mounting hospital bills to an insurance rejection that arrived when they were “already drowning in debt.”

Speaking to NDTV, he said, “I have sold everything I own just to hear him say 'Papa' one more time. We were financially looted first by the hospital bills, then by the insurance rejection. The BMC flattened our home while we were fighting for his life in the ICU."

Compounding this agony is a battle with Care Health Insurance, who the family claims rejected their legitimate medical stay, forcing them into an additional debt of Rs 50 lakh.

He added, "Care Health Insurance turned their backs on us when we were already drowning in debt. We didn't just lose our son's consciousness; we were financially looted. Between the hospital bills and the insurance rejections, we have been stripped of our dignity while trying to save him."

Anand's mother says she keeps his watch and phone ready every day, waiting "for a miracle."

"I am just waiting for his miracle. The silence in this room is heavy, but a mother's hope is heavier. They took our house and his health, but they cannot take my belief that he will wake up," Dixit's mother told NDTV

The family says their case is also a haunting reminder that until insurance and medical laws change, every vegetative state is a death sentence for the entire family.