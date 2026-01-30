Fastest Street-Legal Car In Video Of Bengaluru Tycoon Who Died By Suicide

A property tycoon and chairman of a Bengaluru-headquartered real estate firm who died by suicide today owned the world's fastest road-legal car, the Bugatti Veyron.

Confident Group founder and chairman CJ Roy allegedly shot himself dead in Bengaluru while a tax raid was going on at his office.

The company, founded over 19 years ago, has projects in Bengaluru, Kerala, and Dubai.

Videos of the tycoon that went viral on social media indicated Roy enjoyed a flamboyant lifestyle and made a splash on social media. One such video showed him driving away in a blue Bugatti Veyron. It is the world's fastest car outside of the race track.

In the video, Roy was seen standing near the left door, while a woman was seen standing on the passenger side.

"... Take care friends, have a beautiful evening," he said before driving away.

The camera followed the car till it went out of sight. The next frame showed a spacious house with a manicured lawn. The name plate on the gate read: E64, Dr Roy CJ.

The video's date and the location are not known.

Bengaluru Police chief Seemanth Kumar Singh, who went to Roy's house in Bengaluru's Longford Road today, said a case has been filed.

"... Prima facie, it appears that industrialist CJ Roy has shot himself... Ballistic experts and other officials are investigating," Singh said.

The income tax team that raided Roy's Bengaluru office came from Kerala, the police chief said. The income tax officers who conducted the raids were also questioned by the police.

The police took the handgun allegedly used by Roy for forensics analysis. The income tax team had been working on the raid for the last two-three days, reports said.

Roy's family owns multiple business ventures, and he was facing several cases.

Roy was known for his accessibility and for sharing his success story with youngsters through public interactions and reality shows. He was also active on social media.