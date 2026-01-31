Luxury, Success And A Sudden Death: The Story Of Confident Group Founder CJ Roy

CJ Roy, founder and chairman of the Confident Group, was a prominent real estate developer with projects across southern India and overseas. Based in Bengaluru, his company operated for nearly two decades, with developments in Karnataka, Kerala and Dubai.

Roy was also known publicly for his taste for luxury. Social media videos showed him driving a Bugatti Veyron, one of the fastest road-legal cars in the world, valued at around Rs 11 crore in India. The clips, widely shared online, contributed to his image as a high-profile businessman with a flamboyant lifestyle.

On Friday, Roy was found with a gunshot wound at his office in Bengaluru and was later declared dead at hospital. Police said the incident occurred on the same day Income Tax Department officials conducted a search operation at his workplace.

Authorities confirmed that Roy was questioned for about an hour as part of the proceedings. The exact circumstances leading to his death remain unclear. Police say investigations are ongoing, and no official conclusion has yet been drawn.

Roy's death has sent shockwaves through the real estate industry, where he was considered an influential figure, particularly in mid-scale and premium housing projects.

What We Know About CJ Roy's Death

Who was CJ Roy?



What happened on Friday?



According to police, officials from the Income Tax Department arrived at Roy's Bengaluru office in two vehicles and carried out a search operation. Roy was questioned for approximately one hour.

Later that afternoon, Roy allegedly shot himself inside his office. Employees heard a gunshot and rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Was there a note or clear motive?



Police have said no clear reason has yet been established. Investigators are examining all angles and have not confirmed whether a suicide note was found.

Why is the case drawing attention?



Apart from Roy's standing in the real estate sector, attention has also focused on his public image and luxury lifestyle, including videos of him driving a Bugatti Veyron that circulated widely on social media.

What happens next?



Police say further inquiries are underway, and statements from officials and staff are being recorded. Authorities have urged caution against speculation.