Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon, Under Tax Scrutiny, Dies By Suicide In Office

Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy died by suicide on Friday by shooting himself in the head at his Bengaluru office while Income Tax raids were underway, the police said. He was 57.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the Income Tax Department had conducted raids on companies linked to him. During the raids, it was allegedly revealed that he possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

"Today in Ashok Nagar Police Station limits an incident has taken place wherein the Confident Group Chairman shot himself. He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said.

"The Income Tax team was searching the premises for last 2,3 days. Police are in touch with the family members who are not in India. As of now, it's a case of self-shooting," he added.

A prominent real estate developer, the Confident Group has a significant presence across several southern Indian states, most notably Kerala and Karnataka.

According to sources, Roy was distressed due to repeated IT raids.

A native of Kerala's Kochi, CJ Roy has also produced Malayalam films, including Mohanlal's big-budget movie Casanova (2012).

The real estate Group was also the title sponsor for a few seasons of the Malayalam TV reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam, hosted by Mohanlal.