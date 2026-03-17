At least 400 people have been killed after Pakistani airstrike hit a hospital in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, Taliban spokesman said. The attack took place around 9.00 pm on Monday.
around 250 people also injured in the attack, the local media reported.
"The Pakistani military regime carried out an airstrike at approximately 9:00 PM this evening on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a 2,000-bed facility dedicated to the treatment of drug addiction. As a result of the attack, large sections of the hospital have been destroyed, and there are serious concerns about a high number of casualties", the spokesman said on X.
Unfortunately, the death toll has so far reached 400, while around 250 others have been reported injured, " he said in his statement.
Here Are Live Updates On Kabul Attack:
Live Updates: Former Afghanistan President Slams Pakistan For Kabul Attack
Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has condemned the Kabul hospital attack carried out by Pakistani air forces.
He warned the military rulers of Pakistan that continuing these attacks will not only fail to achieve their objectives but will also lead to a worsening of the situation to the detriment of their own country.
حامد کرزی، رئیسجمهور پیشین، بمباران شدید و سنگین امشب را، که توسط قوای هوایی پاکستان بر محلات مسکونی و اماکن غیرنظامی بهشمول مراکز درمانی در شهر کابل، پایتخت کشور عزیز ما صورت گرفت و باعث تلفات و خسارات جانی و مالی بر مردم ملکی گردید، با شدیدترین الفاظ محکوم مینماید و به…— Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) March 16, 2026
Live Updates: Taliban Spokesperson Shares Visuals From Kabul Attack Site
کابل#شهداءلیلةالقدر pic.twitter.com/bc77mhSzPL— Hamdullah Fitratحمدالله فطرت (@FitratHamd) March 16, 2026
Live Updates: Taliban Say At Least 400 People Killed In Pak Airstrike On Kabul Hospital
The Pakistani military regime carried out an airstrike at approximately 9:00 PM this evening on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a 2,000-bed facility dedicated to the treatment of drug addiction. As a result of the attack, large sections of the hospital have been destroyed,…— Hamdullah Fitratحمدالله فطرت (@FitratHamd) March 16, 2026
Live Updates: Afghanistan Accuses Pak Of Deadly Airstrike On Drug Rehab Centre In Kabul
Heavy casualties were feared on Tuesday after Afghanistan accused Pakistan of hitting a treatment centre for drug addicts in the capital, Kabul, and killing civilians.
Pakistan denied deliberately targeting the facility, instead saying it had conducted precision strikes on "military installations and terrorist support infrastructure".
The Pakistani military has struck Kabul several times in recent weeks, as part of a conflict sparked by claims that the Taliban government has harboured extremists who have carried out attacks across the border.
Loud explosions rocked the city at 9:00 pm local time (1630 GMT) on Monday, prompting return anti-aircraft fire and forcing locals to run for cover in panic as they were out and about after breaking their daily Ramadan fast.