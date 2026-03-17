At least 400 people have been killed after Pakistani airstrike hit a hospital in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, Taliban spokesman said. The attack took place around 9.00 pm on Monday.

around 250 people also injured in the attack, the local media reported.

"The Pakistani military regime carried out an airstrike at approximately 9:00 PM this evening on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a 2,000-bed facility dedicated to the treatment of drug addiction. As a result of the attack, large sections of the hospital have been destroyed, and there are serious concerns about a high number of casualties", the spokesman said on X.

Unfortunately, the death toll has so far reached 400, while around 250 others have been reported injured, " he said in his statement.

Here Are Live Updates On Kabul Attack: