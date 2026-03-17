Sponsor To Enemy: What's Behind Pakistan's Attack On Afghan Taliban?

Pakistan has been the Afghan Taliban's closest friend for decades. It was Islamabad that helped give birth to the Taliban in the early 1990s - as a way to give Pakistan "strategic depth" in its rivalry with India. What's gone wrong?

On Monday night, Pakistan carried out an airstrike on the Afghan capital Kabul, the latest attack in fighting between the neighbours that has flared in recent weeks.

The Afghan Taliban said at least 400 people were killed and 250 injured in the strike on a drug rehabilitation hospital, but Pakistan rejected the claim, saying it "targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure".

Pakistan's defence minister said last month the escalating tensions between the two Islamic neighbours amounted to an "open war". On Feb. 22, Pakistan launched airstrikes on insurgent targets in Afghanistan.

Later that month, Pakistan carried out multiple air strikes on Afghanistan's major cities. The air and ground strikes, which hit Taliban military posts, headquarters and ammunition depots in multiple sectors along the border, came after Afghanistan launched an attack on Pakistani border forces, officials said.

Earlier, border clashes between the two countries killed dozens of soldiers in October until negotiations facilitated by Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia ended the hostilities and a fragile ceasefire was put in place.

The escalating conflict is a long way from Islamabad's historic support for the Taliban. The key questions:

Why Are The Neighbours Now At Odds?

Pakistan welcomed the return to power of the Taliban in 2021, with then-Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that Afghans had "broken the shackles of slavery".

But Islamabad soon found that the Taliban were not as cooperative as it had hoped.

Islamabad says that the leadership of extremist group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and many of its fighters are based in Afghanistan, and that armed insurgents seeking independence for the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan also use Afghanistan as a safe haven.

Militancy has increased every year since 2022, with attacks by the TTP and Baloch insurgents growing, according to Armed Conflict Location & Event Data, a global monitoring organisation.

Kabul, for its part, has repeatedly denied allowing extremists to use Afghan territory to launch attacks in Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban say Pakistan harbours fighters from its enemy, the Islamic State, a charge Islamabad denies.

Islamabad says the ceasefire did not hold long due to continued insurgent attacks in Pakistan from Afghanistan, and there have been repeated clashes and border closures since then that have disrupted trade and movement along the rugged frontier.

What Sparked The Latest Clashes?

The day before the February strikes, Pakistani security sources said they had "irrefutable evidence" that insurgents in Afghanistan were behind a recent wave of attacks and suicide bombings which targeted Pakistani military and police.

The sources listed seven planned or successful attacks by insurgents since late 2024 that they said were connected to Afghanistan.

One attack that killed 11 security personnel and two civilians in Bajaur district that week was undertaken by an Afghan national, according to Pakistani security sources. This attack was claimed by the TTP.

Who Are The Pakistani Taliban?

The TTP was formed in 2007 by several extremist outfits active in northwest Pakistan. It is commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban.

The TTP has attacked markets, mosques, airports, military bases, police stations and also gained territory - mostly along the border with Afghanistan, but also deep inside Pakistan, including the Swat Valley. The group was behind the 2012 attack on then schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, who received the Nobel Peace Prize two years later.

The TTP also fought alongside the Afghan Taliban against US-led forces in Afghanistan and hosted Afghan fighters in Pakistan. Pakistan has launched military operations against the TTP on its own soil with limited success, although an offensive that ended in 2016 drastically reduced attacks till a few years ago.

What Might Happen Next?

Pakistan is likely to intensify its military campaign, analysts say, while Kabul's retaliation could come in the way of raids on border posts and more cross-border guerrilla attacks to target security forces.

The fighting had ebbed after China, which has good relations with both countries, intervened and sought to cool tensions, but it has flared again amid the US-Israeli war on Iran in the neighbourhood.

On paper, there is a wide mismatch between the military capabilities of two sides. At 172,000, the Taliban have less than a third of Pakistan's personnel.

The Taliban do possess at least six aircraft and 23 helicopters, but their condition is unknown, and they have no fighter jets or effective air force.

Pakistan's armed forces include more than 600,000 active personnel, have more than 6,000 armoured fighting vehicles and more than 400 combat aircraft, according to 2025 data from the International Institute for Strategic Studies. The country is also nuclear-armed.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)