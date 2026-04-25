Trump Says He Has Cancelled US Officials' Trip To Pakistan For Iran Talks

US President Donald Trump said that he has ordered his envoys to not travel to Pakistan for talks with Iranian officials on ending the war.

According to Fox News, Trump said that he told the envoys not to get on an "18-hour flight" while they were getting ready to leave. He said that he does not want his officials to "sit around talking about nothing".

The Republican leader said that the United States holds all the cards and that Iran "can call us anytime they want".

However, Trump said that cancelling his envoys' trip to Islamabad did not mean that the war in Iran would restart. When asked if the cancellation would mean the war would resume, he said, "No. It doesn't mean that. We haven't thought about it yet."