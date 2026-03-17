Video Shows Large Explosion After Pakistan Airstrike On Kabul Hospital

A video has surfaced showing a large explosion after a Pakistani airstrike hit a drug rehabilitation hospital in Afghanistan's Kabul.

The video, which has gone viral on X, showed flames and huge columns of smoke rising over the hospital.

🚨 Pakistan has struck a drug rehabilitation hospital in Afghanistan's capital Kabul. pic.twitter.com/bihb0iW9i7 — Globe Observer (@_GlobeObserver) March 16, 2026

Another video showed security forces using flashlights to carry out bodies and firefighters struggling to put out flames.

This is not Gaza or Iran, it's Afghanistan.



Pakistan carried out a airstrike on a rehab hospital in Kabul, killing over 200 people and injuring around 170, says fghan Health Ministry. pic.twitter.com/xMrcU9MGjN — Globe Observer (@_GlobeObserver) March 16, 2026

NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of these videos.

400 Dead In Pak Strikes On Kabul Hospital

An Afghan Taliban spokesperson said that 400 people were killed and 250 injured in the Pakistani strike. It is reportedly the deadliest attack on Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat, in a post on X, said the strike had hit the 2,000-bed hospital at about 9 pm local time.

Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistan of “targeting hospitals and civilian sites to perpetrate horrors.”

“We strongly condemn this crime and consider such an act to be against all accepted principles and a crime against humanity,” he posted on X.

Pak Denies Kabul Hospital Strike

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's spokesperson, Mosharraf Zaidi, dismissed the allegations, saying no hospital was targeted in Kabul.

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that the Pakistani military had “carried out precision airstrikes” targeting military installations in Kabul and the eastern province of Nangarhar.

He said “technical support infrastructure and ammunition storage facilities” at two locations in Kabul were destroyed.

“All targeting has been done with precision only at those infrastructures which are being used by Afghan Taliban regime to support its multiple terror proxies,” he wrote on X.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict

Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of failing to act against groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) that carry out attacks in the country.

The Taliban government denies the claim.

The latest strikes mark the most serious escalation between Pakistan and Afghanistan in recent months, threatening a fragile ceasefire along the 2,600-km frontier.

The airstrikes also come at a time when a war has erupted in Iran, which shares the border with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The war in Iran broke out when the US and Israel launched strikes on Tehran, killing 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.