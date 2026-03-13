Overnight Strikes By Pakistan On Kabul, Afghan's Border Provinces, 4 Killed

A Pakistani security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Pakistan struck overnight, adding their forces targeted the Pakistani Taliban group, known as TTP.

Islamabad last month launched a wave of air strikes on its neighbour, an operation it says is targeting militancy following growing attacks in Pakistan. The Taliban government has denied any involvement or the use of Afghan territory for militancy.

Khalil Zadran, the spokesman for Kabul police, said four people had been killed and 15 wounded in the bombardment that hit homes in the capital.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid posted on X that Pakistani strikes also hit the southern province of Kandahar, which is home to the administration's supreme leader, as well as eastern Paktia and Paktika, which border Pakistan.

Pakistan insists it has not killed any civilians in the conflict. Casualty claims from both sides are difficult to verify independently.

Afghan and Pakistani forces have also clashed repeatedly at the border in recent weeks, hampering trade and forcing nearby residents to leave their homes.

The United Nations' mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has said that 56 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan, including 24 children, by Pakistani military operations between February 26 and March 5.

About 115,000 people were forced to leave their homes, according to the UN refugee agency.

